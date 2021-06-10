The volcanic eruption that destroyed the ozone layer and decimated humanity

Years ago, the ozone layer it was threatened by the damage caused by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), chemical compounds that were widely used at that time. A change in the human activities responsible for the problem avoided greater evils. However, thousands of years before a volcanic eruption caused worse effects and humanity suffered what may have been the worst stage in its history, in terms of population reduction, which came to only about 10,000 people or less .

It is likely that a catastrophic weakening of the ozone layer over the tropics contributed to that extreme decline in the human population between 60,000 and 100,000 years ago. The loss of ozone, caused by the eruption of the Toba supervolcano, located in present-day Indonesia, could solve an evolutionary puzzle that scientists have been debating for decades.

This is the conclusion reached in recent research by the international team of Georgiy Stenchikov, from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia.

Large volcanic eruptions emit gases and ash that create an aerosol layer that attenuates sunlight in the stratosphere, causing the Earth’s surface to cool. This “volcanic winter” has multiple knock-on effects, such as ocean cooling, crop failure, consequent famine, and various diseases.

After the eruption of the Toba volcano, the terrain of the old caldera collapsed, leaving a space that filled with water and formed Lake Toba. (Image: NASA / GSFC / MITI / ERSDAC / JAROS, US / Japan ASTER Science Team)

The ozone layer prevents high levels of carbon from reaching the Earth’s surface. ultraviolet radiation. To generate ozone from oxygen in the atmosphere, photons are needed to break the O2 bond. When a volcano releases large amounts of sulfur dioxide (SO2), the resulting volcanic plume absorbs ultraviolet radiation but blocks sunlight. This limits the formation of ozone, creating an ozone hole and increasing the chances that UV radiation will eventually cause damage.

The team examined ultraviolet radiation levels after the Toba eruption using the ModelE climate model developed by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). They simulated the possible after-effects of eruptions with different sizes.

Their simulations suggest that the Toba sulfur dioxide cloud reduced global ozone levels by as much as 50%. Health risks resulting from increased ultraviolet radiation at the surface would have significantly reduced human survival rates.

The effects of the higher level of ultraviolet radiation must have been similar to the consequences of a nuclear war, as compared by Sergey Osipov of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Germany and a co-author of the study. For example, crop yields and fish availability decreased due to the sterilizing effect of ultraviolet rays. Going outside without UV protection should have caused eye damage and sunburn in less than 15 minutes. Over time, skin cancers and general DNA damage must have caused the population to decline. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)