Claudine Mukantaganzwa has decided not to try to explain to her two twenty-year-old daughters what her father’s physically looked like. The little girl is very sad and refuses to believe that she looked so much like her older sister; surely he was much more handsome, he insists. Claudine does not keep a single image of her husband, who died during the three brutal months in which at least 800,000 people were murdered in Rwanda, in a systematic genocide against the Tutsi minority for the 25th anniversary.

The voice of Mukantaganzwa represents in the documentary The Faces We Lost (2017) that of the majority of survivors – who either did not have photos of their loved ones or were destroyed – and emphasizes the importance given to these humble objects by those who do. retain. Women who cling to these images – of weddings, family celebrations and, often, of cards – because they help them to move forward, because they go to them to ask for advice from the father they did not know …

“The specialists had called it a genocide without images”, explains the director of the documentary, professor of cinema at the University of Sussex, Piotr Cieplak, since there are hardly any documents of the massacres carried out in Rwanda by the majority of the population (Hutus) between April and July 1994. But deciding what the images of the genocide really are “depends on the point of view,” he adds, referring to his film, which is screened this Friday at the Complutense University of Madrid. It will be at the closing session of the third annual congress of the Memory Studies Association (MSA), which has brought together more than 1,500 experts in the field.

But before that, Ghent University researcher Catherine Gilbert will receive the first prize from the MSA and SAGE Memory Studies magazine for the best book of the year for From surviving to live: voice, trauma and testimony in the writing of Rwandan women. The work gathers and studies the testimonies published by survivors of the genocide – many of which collect in turn those of many other women – and wants, above all, to be “a platform” for all those voices, Gilbert explains during the congress. She says that writing the book has taught her the power “of the collective resilience” of those women who lost everything. “I mean the sense of community, being together telling stories, living, the resilience of incredibly strong women,” she adds.

A quarter of a century after that genocide, after the trials that led the perpetrators to prison for at least a time – the volume of people involved was brutal to be able to carry out such a massacre in three months and without any technology – and with a Government that promotes a reconciliation policy between victims and executioners who live door to door, Gilbert is now investigating the second generation. He interviews Rwandan parents to ask them, for example, what they tell their children about the genocide.

Paul Rukesha, who lost two sisters and a brother in 1994 to his parents, is still preparing for when his own, one and six-year-olds, begin to demand information. Archivist of the Genocide Memorial in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, knows that he will have to do it with great care, “avoiding revenge speeches and the criminalization of entire groups, which requires knowing the history of the country,” he explains to this newspaper. The history of a colonization that institutionalized the ancient ethnic division between Tutsis and Hutus (although it was rather social, Rukesha insists), of fratricidal fights, power struggles, economic crises, years of hate policies … A history that, in any case, it does not exonerate those who designed and perpetrated the annihilation plan.

“Reconciliation does not mean that I am going to invite my parents’ murderer to my house, but rather that I accept that we live together in the same society, under the same laws, and that they contribute to the development of the country, as I do, and we respect each other. It is forgetting revenge, cutting the cycle of violence. Reconciliation and forgiveness are not the same. What we cannot forget is, above all, the mechanisms that led to that, a small elite, combined with ignorance, with poverty … ”, defends Rukesha, whose voice stars the documentary The Faces We Lost. This Friday he will participate with Cieplak and Gilbert in the closing in Madrid of the third congress of the memory of the MSA.

