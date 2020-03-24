‘The Voice ‘lowers slightly compared to last week’s high, but it leads widely with 9.5 million viewers and a 1.7 rating. NBC completes its great Monday as the most seen also thanks to ‘Manifest’, which remains stable in the 22h slot and scores a 0.8 rating and 4.3 million viewers.

On ABC, ‘American Idol’ since its premiere a week ago and grows +0.2 rating, marking 1.4 and 6.9 million viewers. But to rebound, that of ‘The Good Doctor ‘. The series records its best data on a Monday since the end of last season, with a 1.1 rating and 6.7 million viewers.

Adults 18-49

NBC: 1.4 / 6

ABC: 1.3 / 6

FOX: 1.1 / 5

CBS: 0.5 / 4

The CW: 0.2 / 1

ABC

08:00 – ‘American Idol’ (8-10 p.m.): 6,977,500 [1,4/6] (2nd)

10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 6,785,000 [1,1/5] (1st)

NBC

08:00 – ‘The Voice’ (8-10 p.m.): 9,502,500 [1,7/8] (1st)

10:00 – ‘Manifest’: 4,385,000 [0,8/4] (2nd)

Fox

08:00 – ‘9-1-1’: 6,940,000 [1,3/6] (3rd)

09:00 – ‘Prodigal son’: 3,585,000 [0,8/4] (3rd)

CBS

08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 5,500,000 [0,7/3] (4th)

08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 4,770,000 [0,6/3] (4th)

09:00 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 3,830,000 [0,5/2] (4th)

09:30 – ‘All Rise’ (R): 3,510,000 [0,4/2] (4th)

10:00 – ‘Bull’: 4,330,000 [0,4/2] (4th)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Supernatural’: 1,075,000 [0,3/1] (5th)

09:00 – ‘Roswell, New Mexico’: 850,000 [0,2/1] (5th)

.