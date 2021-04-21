the voice of Billie Holiday that could take the Oscar

That of Andra Day (Edmonds, Washington, age 36) is one of those stories made in Hollywood. Of miracles of the industry. Like so many others, she began singing in the church choir almost before she could speak. At the age of six he was already going to singing classes, later he continued with an education in the arts, with voice and dance being his preferences. After finishing his studies, he began singing here and there, bowling in places as random and inelegant as a shopping mall. But luck would have it that the then woman of Stevie wonder. In love with his voice, she told him about it and from there… dream come true! Lucky story.

Video clips with Spike lee or Shyamalan, performances at the Grammys, opening concerts for Lenny Kravitz or in the White House of Obama Hers is a name more than established in American music, but, restless, she wanted to make the leap to interpretation. Opportunity that has paid you Lee Daniels (Precious), who was looking for a unique voice to give life to the woman with the unique voice, Billie Holiday. After a complicated casting of Day interpreting Strange Fruit, the song that forms the backbone of the film The United States against Billie Holiday, and many conversations, Andra Day landed the role that opens up bright new horizons for her in the cinema.

Do you remember when you discovered Billie Holiday?

Yes, I remember it well. She must have been about 10 years old, my singing teacher told me about her and I asked her: “Who is that guy?” [risas]. But then I listened to Sugar and Strange Fruit and it blew me away, it didn’t sound like Whitney or Aretha. It was transformative. I didn’t like the tone of my voice – I still don’t like it – but listening to it helped me make it mine. With Strange Fruit, I also felt the sacrifice he made to sing it. I was very young and I didn’t understand everything then, but I knew it was something very important, I could hear the sacrifice, everything that was given to sing that song. The entire US government coming for you to sing a song? It was espionage. Is incredible. And being willing to do all of that made me very emotional, it was transformative for me.

Why was it a threat to the United States?

She represented freedom and unity, she was one of the first to sing in a racially integrated Carnegie Hall, and when she had just gotten out of prison! His magnetism brought people together and he used his voice to speak of the racial terror of the country, of lynchings. And the power was not only afraid that I would challenge the oppression establishment, it was also a question of ego: “How does this black woman dare to challenge us?” She stood before freedom. For them, he was dismantling this oppressive system.

How was the transformation process to become Billie Holiday?

For me it was faith and hard work, although I find it difficult to call it work, because I enjoyed absorbing all his personality, his spirit. I loved the feeling of being fused. And I still think we are. On the screen it is her, but it is also her through me, through my experiences.

Since I discovered her so young, I knew from everything that happened, but not to what extent that persecution was, everything she suffered. Johann Haris’s book, Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs, which tells of his affair with Jimmy Fletcher, the FBI agent (played by Trevante Rhodes), was very revealing. I read a lot about her, everything there was. All the books, her articles, to find out from what perfume she used to her jewelry. I lost a lot of weight, I smoked, which I have never smoked; I learned to say tacos, which I never say … I think I passed the internet [risas]. And an important source of information, curiously, were the personal auctions of his objects. I did a lot of research, but I also enjoyed it very much.

Do you sing all his songs in the film?

All. I was engaged from the beginning with Lee [Daniels, el director]. It was a decision we made from the beginning, which led me to accept this challenge. It has been a lot of work, but it had to be my voice when he sings, when he speaks, when he laughs…. Once I decided to make the movie, we decided that I sang all of myself. As a fan, I really like being able to sing her music, being her, it was a challenge, but it was a pleasure trip. I even enjoyed doing things that I don’t usually do.

What was more difficult to reply, his voice or his laugh?

Certain. As a singer that I am, I think it cost me less my voice both to sing and to speak like her. But laughter was very difficult and it was fundamental, her laugh defined her a lot, it was very special. Actually, everything, every detail. The tone of voice, his breathing. Lee’s direction, in that sense, was incredible, he didn’t let anything escape even though it was a lot of work.

The chewing gum, for example, was it something from Holiday?

[Risas] You have noticed? That was one thing of mine, every time I went to the set, they told me: “You’re already with the gum.” But, in the end, we decided that we could include it. We wanted it to be human, real and for that you have to take certain creative licenses. Billie is an addictive, obsessive personality: drugs, drinking … Why couldn’t she be chewing gum all the time? How am I [risas]. Lee loved the idea of ​​chewing gum. It’s completely my thing, I added that to the character but I think because I had accidentally done so many scenes with gum that, in the end, we had to include it. And it turned out perfect.

Strange Fruit was the theme you performed for the casting of this movie. What was it like singing it on set?

I had already sung it years ago at a tribute to lynching victims in Montgomery, Alabama, and I sang it at the casting, but it was very different. When you play a character that you know is going to die and you think she was also aware that she was going to die young, there is a sense of urgency. And I did not want people to think “how beautiful”: it is not a beautiful song. It is a painful song and you should not enjoy it, just listen to it, hear those words, understand these words. And the most painful thing was seeing that she was so used to this violence that has always surrounded us as a community, that I had to pull from my own traumas to get into her pain. That annoys me because the lynchings were horrible, they are. Thinking about it should be enough to bring me to that place of pain, but we are too used to that level of violence and loss.

You have worked with directors like Spike Lee or Shyamalan on your video clips, but this is your first film, a leading man, and often a leading man! As a singer you also act, you expose yourself, is it different to do it as an actress?

I think the level at which I did it in this movie was deeper. In music, it is a show, it is therapeutic, but shorter: a show and that’s it. The movie is also therapeutic, but it affects you for much longer. It leaves a big mark on you. I am exposing my soul, but also that of Billie Holiday. With music it’s me, but when I’m making a movie I have to be authentic with myself and with her, I feel a great responsibility to honor her, to make sure that this movie would have made her happy. There are many more layers.

When did you start singing?

I was about six years old or earlier, in my earliest memories I always see myself singing. Whitney sang, like most of my generation, I suppose. Whitney, Aretha… It was the music that I grew up with at home, singing with my parents, there was always music in my house. I went to an arts school early and started dancing. I always knew that I wanted to be a creator, a performer. I always knew it, it was always a part of my life. My first performance at the Grammys is still my favorite moment, it still seems like a miracle that it happened. But, without a doubt, the hardest thing I’ve done in my career so far has been this movie.