The voice in your head may be your biggest critic or your biggest motivation. Trailer for ‘Physical’

Apple TV + has released the official trailer for ‘Physical’, dramedia created by Annie Weisman (‘The Path’, ‘Suburgatory (Out of place)’) and starring Rose Byrne consisting of a ten-episode first season.

The first three episodes will premiere next Friday, June 18, and from then on, a new episode will premiere every Friday exclusively on Apple TV +.

Set in the idyllic and fragile beach paradise that was the San Diego of the 80s, ‘Physical’ is a black comedy consisting of half-hour chapters that follow in the footsteps of Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quiet housewife apparently content with her life who supports, without delay, her husband (intelligent and with controversial opinions) in his career to become part of the state government.

But when she is alone, Sheila has a dark and funny worldview that she hardly ever shares with anyone. He also fights with a battalion of demons that affect his perception of his own physical image. One day, find a way out of all these problems in the most unexpected place: the world of aerobics.

She is initially hooked on aerobics as an exercise, but Sheila’s true empowerment begins when she discovers a way she can mix her new passion with the nascent home video technology: Here’s how to start a totally revolutionary aerobics tape business.

The series, co-starring Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao, chronicles her peak journey from being a repressed and helpful woman to becoming a confident, powerful and financially independent one. Sheila is becoming something we’re used to today but was totally revolutionary at the time: a lifestyle guru.

‘Physical’ It is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a collaboration between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios) for Apple TV +. The series is created and written by Annie Weisman, who also does showrunner work with Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, dividing up the direction of its ten episodes. Weisman, Gillespie, Johnson and Laing are executive producers along with Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Rose Byrne.

