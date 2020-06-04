Vodafone follows Gradually reinforcing its television platform. It ended last year by announcing a new command with voice control, and so far in 2020, beyond giving away content due to the coronavirus crisis, it has suspended the charge for the rental of the decoder and has opened Vodafone TV for customers who only have mobile lines.

The latest news comes to us from its application, specifically, the Vodafone TV app for televisions smart, which from today is also available on the Smart TV models that Xiaomi sells in Spain.

Three compatible Xiaomi televisions

The operator has confirmed that the Vodafone TV application is present from today on Xiaomi smart TVs, thus adding to the equipment in which it was already possible to download it to access its contents: Smart TV models (Samsung, Sony and Philips), mobiles and tablets (iOS and Android), computers (PC or Mac) and Chromecast.

In this way, both Vodafone TV customers who have the decoder and those who do not have it, will be able to access the content and features they have contracted through your Xiaomi television, after downloading the Vodafone TV app.

Of course, keep in mind that if the Vodafone TV pack that you have contracted includes HBO Spain, Amazon Prime, Filmin or TIDAL, you must create a username and password for each platform and then download the application of these services on your devices.

At the moment, the Xiaomi Smart TVs that will have the Vodafone TV app available are all models with Android TV marketed in Spain, which are currently: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32 “, Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43” and Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55 “. Vodafone’s objective, according to the operator itself, is to expand the catalog of devices in which it is possible access Vodafone TV, beyond the decoder.

Share



The Vodafone TV app is now available on Xiaomi televisions with Android TV