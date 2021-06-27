The Vodafone network turns “green” this July | News | Operators

Vodafonehas confirmed that all your European operations -including mobile and fixed networks, data centers, stores and offices- will operate 100% with electricity from renewable sources from July 1, 2021, which is a key step towards the company’s goal of reducing its own carbon emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2030 and across its entire value chain by 2040.

The operator will celebrate the milestone throughout Europe and will unveil its green network with a simultaneous communication campaign in 12 markets that will include the change to “green” of the iconic brand, on digital channels and social networks.

The Vodafone network turns “green” this July.

In the past year, telco has continued to make significant strides to ensure that the company’s own activities are becoming greener, accelerating the role that digital networks and technologies play in helping to address climate change. In July 2020, it advanced its plan to buy 100% renewable electricity in Europe to July 2021, a goal it had set for 2025 and is committed to achieving the same radical change in Africa in 2025.

The Vodafone Group CEO, Nick Read, states: “As of July 1, 2021, Vodafone customers across Europe can rest assured that the connectivity they use is fully powered by electricity from renewable sources. This is an important milestone towards our goal of reducing our own global carbon emissions to zero by 2030, helping our clients reduce their own environmental footprint and continuing to build an inclusive and sustainable digital society in all of our markets. ”

96% of Vodafone’s total energy use during the last fiscal year (FY21) came from the purchase of electricity. Following the recent announcement, 100% of the electricity purchased by the operator in Europe comes from renewable generation sources, even in cases where it is a tenant in the establishments of other owners.

The telco clarifies that 100% of the electricity from the network that it uses in the old continent is certified as coming from renewable sources such as wind, solar or hydroelectric. Vodafone has direct power purchase agreements in the UK and Spain. In Italy, Germany, Ireland, Hungary, Romania, Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Czech Republic, you have obtained Renewable Energy Certificates (“REC”) or tariffs. In Albania, approximately 67% of electricity consumption comes from local renewable sources, and you have purchased the equivalent of the remaining annual consumption in the form of RECs through our partner in Italy.

Data is calculated using local market estimated or actual data sources from invoices, purchase requisitions, direct data measurement, and estimates. Carbon emissions are calculated according to the GHG Protocol standards. Scope 2 emissions are reported using the market-based methodology.