The vocalist of “La Original Banda El Limón” could lose his voice | INSTAGRAM

In the midst of so many successes with their new musical themes, the Mexican group “La Original Banda El Limón” has something important to worry about, well, everything seems to indicate that his vocalist Kevin MelendresYou will have to undergo surgery in a risky treatment for your vocal cords.

That’s right, the musical group of the regional mexican, is currently promoting his latest song entitled “As if we were not”, a song that premiered just this Friday, March 26 on all digital platforms.

However, among so much good news that they have given for his musical career, One that has concerned both the group and the fans is the famous vocalist’s state of health, as he will undergo a dangerous surgical intervention.

You may also be interested: La Arrolladora premieres a new single Ojalá Que Te Enamores

It should be noted that, after several days away from the musical environment, Melendres, the aforementioned vocalist of “La Original Banda el Limón” by Salvador Lizárraga, will undergo a risky surgery, we know well that the band music interpreter was in a pause with singing due to problems in his voice, derivatives from the wear on your throat.

Knowing the latter, the recognized singer He was already in good rest, and clearly receiving the support of both the famous group and his own fans, everything was going correctly, however, there was something that left everyone perplexed.

It turns out that a post in the official social networks of the band, He left all the Internet users who follow his account, frozen, because they gave notification that the famous young singer will undergo vocal cord surgery, next Monday.

Specifically, through the official Facebook account of “La Original” they announced that Kevin will have vocal cord surgery, so they took advantage of the publication they made to ask their most fervent fans to put it in their prayers so that everything goes well.

The operation of the brother of the also singer, Vincen Melendres, will be carried out this next Monday, March 29 and before this notice many of his loyal fans have spoken to wish him good vibes in his treatment, hoping that everything turns out in the best possible way .

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

“We thank you for joining us in prayers that Kevin Melendres will turn out well from the risky surgery he will have. Our best wishes and all our good vibes for you friend ”can be read in the publication made by the aforementioned group, from its official profile.

It is important to mention that phonosurgery or vocal cord surgery is a high-risk surgical procedure, where vocal cord injuries that directly affect the voice are treated, which is performed through the mouth.

For this reason it is that both friends, members of the famous band and of course, the singer’s own fans have been concerned about the fact, because they know that this delicate process may not turn out as well as expected, so, of not going well, the singer could lose his voice, and, therefore, his musical career, since he could not sing anymore.

On the other hand, as we have already mentioned, the group is premiering with the video “As if we were nothing” which is now available on all digital platforms and which stars Kevin with a very arriving performance.

That is why the entire Show News team joins the good vibes chain and we wholeheartedly hope that his surgery is successful, in addition, Kevin Melendres also has a speedy recovery so that he can soon continue to conquer the public through his voice and do what how passionate you are, which is singing.