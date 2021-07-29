The Vitoria observatory against LGTBIphobia denounces an attack on a trans woman shouting “shit fag”

Protest in Madrid, on July 11, against the murder of Samuel Luiz. (Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO via . via .)

The Observatory against LGTBI + phobia of Vitoria has denounced this Thursday a transphobic aggression on July 22 against a 64-year-old trans woman in the Old Town of Vitoria.

According to the observatory, after hearing a “shitty fag” cry, the victim turned around and received three punches in the face that caused him to fall to the ground.

The woman filed a complaint with the Ertzaintza. “In recent weeks we are witnessing a gravity phobic LGTBI + escalation. With this latest aggression, there are already 14 cases of LGTBI + phobia that we know of in Álava in the last 3 months and the group of trans people is the one that suffers the most physical attacks, hate speech and discrimination ”, the observatory ditches in a statement .

The observatory invites you to remain alert to attacks due to sexual orientation and gender identity

That is why they invite “to remain alert to attacks due to sexual orientation and gender identity.”

This Friday it was known that hate crimes in Spain have increased in the first half of the year by 9.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, something that worries the Government, according to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska .

Any LGTBIphobic aggression must be reported to the Police. Citizens who are witnesses of any should call 112. The Spanish Observatory against LGTBIphobia provides a website to report violent acts and any type of discrimination against LGTBI people. In addition, the security forces and bodies recommend providing in the complaint all the details that show that it is a homophobic attack and attaching the medical parts.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

