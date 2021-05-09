The vital dilemma of the Japanese Naomi Osaka for the Tokyo 2020 Games

The Japanese Naomi osaka said this Sunday in Rome that although he has spent his whole life hoping to compete in some Olympic Games, the risks of celebrating Tokyo Games amidst the pandemic of COVID-19 they must continue to be carefully discussed.

Opinion polls have shown that the majority of Japanese are opposed to holding the Games this summer due to concerns about the coronavirus, and the city of Tokyo itself is currently in a state of emergency to control the increase in infections. .

Osaka, number two in world tennis and one of the most famous athletes in Japan, said that carrying out the organization of the Games this summer should continue to be a topic of debate, thinking that the issue continues to “make people feel very uncomfortable ”.

“Of course I want the Olympics to take place, but I think a lot of important things are happening, especially over the past year,” he said at a press conference before the Rome WTA. “Many unexpected things have happened,” said the highest paid athlete in the world.

If you put people at risk, you have to discuss the Games “

“For me, if you put people at risk, then you definitely have to discuss it. And it is what is currently happening. I’m just an athlete, but we are on the move and yes, we have to talk about it ”. Discuss whether it is feasible to reconcile risk, the desire of the Japanese population and the celebration of the Tokyo Games.

Japan has exceeded 600,000 cases of coronavirus and counts more than 10,500 deaths. The vaccination campaign is relatively slow so far, with only about 2% of the population of around 126 million receiving at least one dose of vaccine.

The first Minister Yoshihide suga He vowed on Friday to speed up the government’s vaccination campaign, saying it aimed to administer 1 million vaccines a day.

I am vaccinated, but you cannot force people to get vaccinated

Osaka, who at the age of 23 has in her track record the US Open and the Australian Open, this one twice, explained that she is already vaccinated, but that it would not be correct to “force” people to get vaccinated.

“There are going to be a lot of people entering the country, so they have to make the right decisions in this regard,” he pointed out and pointed out regarding the vaccine solution that “I was vaccinated, but no one can be forced to get vaccinated.” .