The semi-empty streets of Bogotá (Colombia), this week, during the confinement.RAUL ARBOLEDA / .

The examples of economic success in Latin America in recent years have been suddenly extinguished by the coronavirus, leaving the rest of the region without a beacon. Colombia, Peru and Chile, the locomotive trilogy that has most pushed the slight (very slight) growth of the block in the last five years in the face of Brazilian and Mexican sluggishness and the everlasting Argentine crisis, have been suddenly stopped by the advance of the coronavirus. Constraints to the internal movement of its citizens have depressed consumption and the lower appetite of buyers of raw materials has dried up a foreign market that is also key to its economy. The result: they will not be the economies that have the worst time with the pandemic, but they are among those that see their macro picture worsened with respect to the pre-coronavirus scenario. The growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the beginning of the year —3.6% for Colombia; 2.6% for Peru; 3% for Chile — it is past tense: the first will fall 2.4% (or 2.6%, according to ECLAC) and the second and third, 4.5%. Its star has disappeared. At least temporarily.

At this stage of the game, however, “all growth forecasts must be taken with caution: we are learning day by day from what is happening and many times we have echo phenomena [entre organismos] when there are sales, ”says Martín Rama, chief economist of the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, hinting that the final shake may be less than initially anticipated. The coup, he acknowledges, will be severe for the three countries that have so far pulled the regional car. “But they are also still the strongest economies with the highest fiscal margin. They have reserves, a debt [pública] low and ability to access financial markets. ” And they are also the ones that can put in place the most solid policies to support the economy, “the most similar in the region to those of the advanced economies,” Rama said in a telephone interview with EL PAÍS. On the monetary level, the movements have also been far-reaching: Colombia and Chile have been, with Costa Rica, the only countries in the subcontinent that have launched debt purchase programs to alleviate tensions in the markets and favor financing of the public sector.

The perspective of the World Bank continues to be, according to Rama, “that of a recovery in V” in practically the entire Latin American bloc. “In the coming months we will understand more about how the covid-19 works in the coming months and we will be able to contain it with fewer costs on the economy And the three engines of the world (United States, Europe and China) have launched very large stimulus packages: if they recover well and the epidemic is contained, external demand will improve and so will the situation in America Latin. “In the region, he says, the countries that will recover the worst will be those in which there are massive debt defaults by companies and balance sheet problems in banks.” But Colombia, Chile and Peru should not be in that group, so that their recovery should also be faster later ”, predicts the head of analysis of the World Bank for the sub-continent.

Although Colombia prides itself for reasons of having one of the most stable Latin American economies, the bite of the coronavirus is already making itself felt. Iván Duque’s government extended a national quarantine this week until the end of May, which is almost two months old, but also insists on recovering the “productive life” through a staggered economic revival that has already been underway for a couple of weeks. Sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and some businesses are authorized to take to the streets under certain protocols.

The Colombian economy — with only a negative year in the last half-century long — was in a good relative position before covid-19 arrived to change everything. 2020 started with the best numbers among the large countries in the region, but in the first quarter its expansion fell to 1.1%, a figure that already reflected a greater impact of the virus than expected despite the confinements stricter have just opened. The growth of the first two months exceeded 4%, but the uncertainty of March, when the quarantine began, was enough to stop that momentum.

Estimates indicate that April is going to be the worst month in terms of growth in the history of Colombia, according to analyst Ricardo Ávila. “There has been a reopening of the economy with enormous fear, because unlike other countries we have not passed the peak here,” he says. “Having played the prudence card, and having a nine-week confinement in practical terms, is violent for the economy.” Added to the shocks of the pandemic is the fall in international oil prices, the main export product. The Ministry of Finance predicts a slowdown of around -5.5% for this year. Of particular concern is a traditionally high unemployment rate, which last year returned to above double digits (10.5%) and that the coronavirus threatens to carry above 20%. There are also worrying signs on the flank of poverty and inequality: a study by the University of Los Andes warns that it may imply a two-decade reversal, at a time when nearly half the population was below the famine line – by 2018 it had dropped to 27%. Despite these figures, the Colombian economy has been distinguished by its resilience, which continued to grow even in major crises, such as that of 2008-2009 or with the drop in the price of raw materials.

Peru, for its part, has surprised with the most ambitious stimulus plan in the region. Equivalent to 12% of GDP, it has earned multiple accolades from María Antonieta Alva, the young Minister of Economy in Martín Vizcarra’s Cabinet. They are 26,000 million dollars destined, to a large extent, to inject liquidity to the companies and to give subsidies to 2.8 million vulnerable families. It has encountered obstacles, however, such as low levels of bank penetration. “In its design it is magnificent, but in its logistics it is still having problems reaching everyone,” says Hugo Ñopo, principal investigator of the Development Analysis Group, Grade.

“Peru probably has one of the most severe falls, but also one of the fastest rebounds,” adds this analyst, echoing the forecasts – in the absence of an updated official projection. The Andean country has grown at an average rate of 4.5% per year in the last 20 years. In the addition and subtraction game, it is an oil importing country, and the fall in prices favors it. But its main export is copper, whose price has also fallen, and that hits it hard. “On the external front, in terms of the trade balance, it is not so clear what sign and size our shock is,” explains Ñopo. But on the home front there are also dark clouds for a country where seven out of ten jobs are informal. “Ours is a fairly informal economy, quite self-employed, quite precarious, where everyone has to confine themselves to their homes, and many households do not have the capacity to generate that day-to-day income to survive.”

In Chile, the pandemic found the economy with serious complications after the October social revolts. GDP grew just 1.1% in 2019, a third of the figure the government aspired to at the beginning of last year. The economist Óscar Landerretche, an academic at the University of Chile, goes back even further: “Chile came in a trend of falling productivity and performance in its economy about 10 years ago, which has nothing to do with the social outbreak. There are more structural problems due to the exhaustion of the productive structure ”. Despite the outlook — Sebastián Piñera’s government has recognized that unemployment could reach 18%, a huge figure even in historical perspective — Landerretche points out that “the central drivers of Chilean growth, which are natural resources, have been relatively isolated from the effects of the social outbreak and the pandemic ”. In the opinion of the former president of the state copper company Codelco, the country has two important assets built at least three decades ago that are useful in dealing with the crash: a very healthy financial sector – with an extremely conservative banking law – and a public sector with fiscal accounts in order and little external debt.

The Chilean Executive has deployed two economic plans for some 17,105 million dollars, equivalent to 6.9% of GDP. His approach worries Landerretche: “Fiscal packages are being discussed as emergency packages, under the hypothesis that this pandemic will be short, as if very soon – three or six months – we will be out of this.” It would be more convenient, he says, to map out a “pandemic economy” with the next three to five years in mind. “Chile could indeed get into debt quite heavily, go to the businessmen and say to them: voy I am going to help you, you are going to make some commitments in exchange – like firing the minimum number of people, for example. At the end of the pandemic we must have world-leading companies in attributes of the economy of the future: greener, with gender equality, with workers sitting on the boards … “. The economist, however, fears that Chile will finally not choose this path: “We do not have this strategic discussion and, on the other hand, a certain level of fiscal austerity has prevailed in the government’s speech, which is incomprehensible to me.”

After the shakeup, the good news for the trio will come in 2021 and 2022: if the fall will be abrupt this year, the recovery also looks like going through those same paths. Next year, Chile’s GDP should rebound 3.3%, Peru’s 6.4% and Colombia’s 3.6%, according to Goldman Sachs figures. The report by the US investment bank, emphatically titled —Latin America: Coming Out of a Deep Pit— also predicts that in 2022 a recovery of 3.2%, 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. In other words: the three of them would be able to recover everything back in 2020 in around a year and a half. The road will be bumpy until then, but a light at the end of the tunnel is already glimpsed to the sound of unconfinements.

