The coronavirus has already infected more than two million people in the United States and more than half a million in Russia, while threatening a hospital collapse in India and maintaining its unstoppable advance in Latin America.

America, which for a month has been the region with the most coronavirus infections, today also became the area with the most deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

While concerns today in the region keep the focus on the three most compromised countries -Brazil, Peru and Chile-, in North America the United States has become by far the country most hit by the pandemic and confirmed that the curve continues to grow rapidly At the country level, without this stopping the reopening that all states are already leading, with more or less rhythm.

Mexico, meanwhile, exceeded 15,000 deaths and is heading to 130,000 cases after registering a daily record of more than 4,800 infections, health authorities reported, revealing that they expect the peak of infections from next week.

Despite the rise in official figures, which now total 129,184 infections and 15,357 deaths, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador urged today to “overcome fear” to “gradually get out” of confinement and reactivate the economy after the crisis generated by from the disease.

On the brink of counting 40,000 dead and immersed in an endless fight between President Jair Bolsonaro with justice and state governors, Brazil today showed perhaps the most dramatic face of the pandemic on the world-famous Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, where activists dug a hundred graves.

The representatives of the NGO Río de Paz began to dig the graves and place the crosses around 4 in the morning on the southern beach of Rio de Janeiro, in front of the Copacabana Palace Hotel, and they spread the intervention at dawn through their account on Twitter.

However, the main Brazilian state, the industrialized and overpopulated São Paulo, will produce and test a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus in association with a Chinese laboratory, São Paulo governor Joao Doria reported Thursday.

Doria announced that the Instituto Butantan research center, responsible for the production of around 80% of the sera and vaccines consumed in Brazil, has signed an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech for the conduct of the third and final phase of clinical trials of a potential vaccine against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

“This is one of the most advanced vaccines in the world,” said the governor, adding that it is a “historic day for science, medicine and health in Brazil, Sao Paulo and world”.

100 days after the start of the pandemic, the Chilean government reported today 173 new deaths from previous days, according to the new counting method implemented this week, while the country exceeded 150,000 positive cases since the first, registered on March 3. last March.

According to the authorities, a total of 2,648 patients have died in Chile since the first death was registered on March 21.

Peru, which accounted for 208,823 confirmed cases and 5,903 deaths, stated that hydroxychloroquine is “a serious and potentially effective alternative” to treat Covid-19 patients on an outpatient basis and prevent the collapse of hospital capacity, despite opinion Contrary to the World Health Organization (WHO) and numerous experts.

At the other end of the planet, India today reported a record of coronavirus infections hitting 10,000 in the last 24 hours, as health services in big cities in the second most populous country in the world collapse and doctors are already warning of a “bomb of time “about to explode.

The Ministry of Health reported 9,996 new infections and 357 deaths in the Asian country, where most states eased restrictions and train services are partially restored and shops and factories reopened.

The new figures bring the total number of cases in the country to 286,579, the fifth highest in the world, and to 8,102 in deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Russia also reported bad news again, after surpassing half a million coronavirus cases with 8,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the last official report, there are already 502,436 people infected with coronaviruses in the 85 regions of the country.

On the last day, 8,799 new cases and 174 deaths were registered, bringing the total number of fatalities to 6,532.

The WHO, meanwhile, warned today that the pandemic is “accelerating” in Africa, and that while it took the continent 98 days to reach 100,000 cases, in only 18 it reached 200,000.

The director for Africa of the UN health agency, Matshidiso Moeti, said in a statement that there is already community transmission in more than half of the 54 countries in Africa and that “this is a bad sign.”

The Johns Hopkins University online registry in the US today set the number of confirmed cases worldwide at 7,728,675, with 459,575 deaths, while the WHO certified 7,273,958 and 413,372, respectively.