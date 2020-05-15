Thepandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of WuhanExceeds has left more than 302,000 fatalities and more than 4.4 million people infected worldwide, with the United States accounting for more than 27,000 positives in the last 24 hours, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 9:00 am this Friday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to4,444,670 cases and 302,493 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total number of people recovered amounts to 1.58 million people, withUnited States at the forefrontfrom the list, with 246,414 people cured, followed by Germany, with 150,300 patients saved, and Spain, with 143,374.

In a week in which it had registered less than 20,000 cases a day for two consecutive days, the United States has added 27,400 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1.41 million people infected and 85,906 fatalities.

After overtaking Spain this week,Russia remains the second most affected country in the worldby number of cases, with 252,245 and 2,305 deaths. Despite being the second country with the most cases of coronavirus, Russia has the lowest number of fatalities of all the countries that accumulate more than 100,000 infections.

The United Kingdom has overtaken Spain on Thursday morning and has positioned itself as the third countryby number of cases and the second by number of fatalities, with 234,431 infections and 33,693 deaths.

Spain is relegated to fourth position, with 229,540 cases and 27,321 deaths, followed by Italy, which accumulates 223,096 infections and 31,368 deaths from COVID-19.

Brazil exceeds 200,000 cases

In sixth position, Brazil accumulates 203,165 positives and 13,999 fatalities, after adding 13,000 cases in the last 24 hours. For its part, France remains 178,994 infected and 27,428 deceased, while Germany accumulates 174,478 positives and 7,884 deaths.

In ninth place, Turkey registers 144,749 coronavirus cases and 4,007 deaths, followed by Iran, with 114,533 positives and 6,854 deaths.

China, the country where the pandemic originated, remains in eleventh position, with 84,029 cases and 4,637 deaths. It is followed by India, which has just overtaken Canada with 82,103 people with coronavirus and which accounts for 2,649 deaths from COVID-19.

Peru now has more than 80,000 infections

Peru, with a total of 80,604 infected and 2,267 deaths, overtakes Canada, which accumulates 74,782 cases and 5,592 fatalities, followed by Belgium, which has 54,288 people with coronavirus and 8,903 deaths from COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands and Mexico are above 40,000 infections, while Pakistan, Chile, Ecuador and Switzerland exceed 30,000 cases. Sweden, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, Belarus, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates already number more than 20,000.

Bangladesh, Poland, Ukraine, Israel, Romania, Japan, Austria, Indonesia, Colombia, South Africa, Kuwait, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, South Korea, Denmark, Egypt and Serbia exceed 10,000 infections.

Panama is above the 9,000 positive threshold, while the Czech Republic and Norway have more than 8,000 people with coronavirus. Australia and Argentina have more than 7,000 positives and Malaysia, Morocco, Algeria, Bahrain and Finland exceed 6,000. With more than 5,000 cases are Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Moldova, Ghana and Nigeria.

