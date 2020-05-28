The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than355,000 fatalities and more than 5.6 million people infectedaround the world withUnited States registering 18,300 positives in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of daily infections since March 27, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

According to data updated at 9:00 am this Thursday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to5.6 million cases and 355,701fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

Thetotal number of people recovered exceeds 2.35 million, with the United States at the forefrontfrom the list, with 391,508 people cured, followed by Brazil, with 166,647 patients saved, and by Germany, with 162,820.

The United States remains the country most affected by the pandemicand, for the second consecutive day, it remains below 20,000 daily infections, with a total of 18,300 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest figure since March 27, bringing the total to 1.69 million infected people and 100,442 fatalities.

Brazil remains the second most affected by the pandemic, adding in the last 24 hours more than 20,600 cases, until reaching 411,821 positives with 25,598 fatalities. Russia remains in third position, with 370,680 cases and 3,968 deaths, and continues to have the lowest number of fatalities of all the countries that accumulate more than 130,000 infections.

United Kingdom remains in the fourth global position with 268,619 cases and 37,542deathly victims. Spain is behind, in fifth place with a total of 236,259 positives and 27,117 deaths, followed by Italy, which has 231,119 people with coronaviruses and 33,072 deaths.

In the seventh position,France records 183,038 infections and 28,599 deathsdue to coronavirus, while Germany has 181,524 cases and 8,428 deaths. Turkey, meanwhile, has 159,727 infected and 4,431 deaths.

Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections are India, which has accumulated 158,415 positives and more than 4,534 deaths; Iran, with a total of 141,591 cases and 7,564 deaths; and Peru, which accounts for 135,905 positives and 3,983 deaths.

Below 100,000 positives,Canada accumulates 88,989 cases and 6,876 deaths, ahead of China, the country where the pandemic originatedand that now it has 84,106 people with coronavirus and 4,638 deceased.

Chile exceeds 80,000

Then,Chile overtakes Saudi Arabia with 82,289 cases and 841 deaths. In Saudi territory, the pandemic leaves 78,541 infected and 425 deceased, ahead of Mexico, which has 78,023 infected and 8,597 deceased. For its part, Pakistan accumulates 61,227 cases and 1,260 fatalities and Belgium accounts for 57,592 infections and 9,364 deaths.

Qatar exceeds 48,000 infected and the Netherlands exceeds 45,000, while Belarus, Bangladesh and Ecuador have more than 38,000 cases. Sweden exceeds 35,000 infected, ahead of Singapore, which has more than 32,000, and the United Arab Emirates and Portugal, which exceed 31,000. Switzerland closes the list of countries with more than 30,000 positives, while South Africa, Ireland, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Poland and Ukraine exceed 20,000 positives.

Overcoming the barrier of 10,000 cases areEgypt, Romania, Israel, Japan, Austria, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Argentina, Afghanistan, Panama, Denmark, South Korea and Serbia. Bahrain, Kazakhstan, and the Czech Republic accumulate more than 9,000 positives, and Algeria, Nigeria, Norway, and Oman have more than 8,000 people with coronavirus.

For his part,Armenia, Bolivia, Malaysia, Morocco, Moldova, Ghana and AustraliaThey accumulate more than 7,000 positives. Finland accumulates more than 6,000 infected and Cameroon and Iraq exceed 5,000 positive.

.