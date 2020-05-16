Donald Trump, this Friday, flanked by Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci.MANDEL NGAN / .

Whoever has followed the last few months of current affairs in the United States may be surprised that not many people in the world are as phobic to viruses, germs, and infectious diseases as Donald Trump. The president who for weeks minimized the risk of the covid-19, who does not wear a mask even remotely and who longs to reopen the country as soon as possible, has suffered all his life from a confessed misophobia. He hates shaking hands, washes his own with obsession, drives him mad that they sneeze inside the same room, and has always avoided touching elevator call buttons. When her youngest son, Barron, was just a year old and was feeling sick, he asked not to be approached.

Those hobbies he has told himself throughout his public and notorious life. “I’m not a big fan of shaking hands. I think it is a barbaric custom. There are medical reports all the time, shaking hands you catch colds, flu. Of everything. Who knows what you get… ”, he warned on NBC’s Later Today show in 1999.“ The other day a guy came, sneezed, covered his nose with his hand and came to give it to me… Am I supposed to do it ? ”He said a month later, in another interview, when he was considering entering the race for the White House for the first time. As ABC taped an interview in the Oval Office in July, Trump interrupted the conversation: “I don’t like that, I don’t like that,” he said suddenly. His then chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, had coughed. “If you’re going to cough, salt, you can’t cough. Boy, oh boy… ”he said irritably.

And Anthony Scaramucci, brief director of communication at the White House, said that once, when he was preparing to sit on the presidential plane, Air Force One, the president perceived that he had a cold. He sent the always-accompanying doctor, then Ronny Jackson, and he administered Scaramucci an injection of penicillin and cortisone in the butt. Only later was he able to return to the same space as Trump. Another day, while they were working, Scaramucci moistened his fingertip with his tongue to turn a few pages and Trump blurted out, “What are you doing, disgusting!”

History has willed that the worst pandemic in a century has been found as president of the United States to a reality star who dislikes germs and diseases. And that, at the same time, he has skipped the most basic recommendations promoted by his own government: at the same meeting in which he solemnly announced the national emergency declaration, in mid-March, he began to shake hands with the rest of speakers; he has implicitly and explicitly refused to wear a mask and, of course, he has already taken up his travel agenda with his sights set on the reelection campaign. A trademark inconsistency of the house, halfway between its well-known spirit of contradiction and very determined political calculation.

But last week, when his assistant cameraman, one of the high-ranking military officers serving him, and an assistant to the vice president tested positive, alarms sounded at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The Republican was exasperated to know that the assistant did not wear a mask, according to government sources told The New York Times, and now he detests that people get too close.

And that may be inevitable. The west wing of the White House is a crowded place, especially in the greatest crisis since World War II. “It’s scary to go to work,” economic adviser Kevin Hassett confessed to CBS on Sunday of last week. “It is a small and crowded place, but you have to do it to serve your country,” he added.

The turning point had taken place just three days earlier. On Thursday, May 7, CNN announced the spread of the assistant cameraman, who had been in the same room as the president for the last time the previous Tuesday. In the immediate tests carried out, Trump and Pence tested negative. On Friday, Katie Miller, the vice president’s spokeswoman, Mike Pence, also tested positive. The news came when Pence and several members of his cabinet were already boarded on the official plane to go to Iowa. And although Miller was not in the procession, six assistants who had had contact with her left the ship for tests. They tested negative, but still went home as a precaution.

Now as many staff as possible work remotely, a practice that was not enthusiastically recommended until then, and both the president, vice president, and the teams around them do rapid tests on a daily basis, rather than once a week. Stephen Miller, Trump’s immigration adviser and husband of the Pence spokeswoman, will not set foot in the White House in a good season. Three members of the president’s coronavirus task force, including epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, the face of scientific disclosure about the virus for Americans, decided to keep him quarantined.

And the masks, which, according to sources from the Administration told the local press, displeased Trump because he saw them as a sign of weakness – and, above all, they gave a serious image, in a moment of struggle for reelection to the presidency— , have become mandatory for everyone. Less for Trump, who never appears with them. And the use of sanitary gels, which the New York magnate has already used with relish since he came to the White House three years ago, has become extreme.

Little is known about Melania Trump and her son Barron, confined as they are in the east wing of the White House, and, in reality, not much further from the spotlight than they usually are. For Trump, the social and economic crisis that the country is suffering a few months before the elections has begun to take its toll. On Sunday, Mother’s Day, he tweeted 126 times (his third level of the presidency), shooting left and right, and a few weeks ago he expressed anger even with the conservative chain Fox, his leading media, for spreading what he calls “Democratic case.” The pandemic has rocked 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

