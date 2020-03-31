NARA, Japan (AP) – It is the cherry blossom season and the ancient Japanese capital of Nara, with its herds of deer and its majestic Todaji Temple, known for its large Buddha statue, would be overflowing under normal circumstances.

This year it is almost deserted, like most tourist destinations in Japan, as both foreign and local visitors stay home to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The tourism sector, highly dependent on foreign travelers, has suffered since Beijing vetoed tourist groups in late January. But there is a silver lining to some Japanese who live in popular places, like Tokyo, and who were fed up with the crowds and hassles caused by legions of visitors.

The artist Kinji Nakamura, 76, who lives near the picturesque Togetsu Bridge in Kyoto’s Arashiyama district, was fed up with traffic jams and inconvenience caused by some tourists, who for example had to be warned not to climb old people and fragile cherry trees for photos.

“There were too many tourists, and this is fine,” said Nakamura.

By Sunday, Japan had reported more than 2,400 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 infected when quarantined on a cruise ship. Authorities have ordered the closure of some schools and recommended that people in places like Tokyo, where the number of cases is growing rapidly, try to stay home.

Most sufferers experience mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, which pass in two to three weeks. But the virus can kill or cause serious complications like pneumonia, especially in the elderly or people with previous medical problems. The vast majority of people recover.