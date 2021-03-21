The virus does not give truce in Catalonia in the first weekend without regional closure

The coronavirus pandemic does not give up and epidemiological data continue to rise, albeit moderately, in Catalonia, with 1,207 infections and 15 deaths the last 24 hours, on the first weekend without regional confinement, which has allowed the Catalans to go beyond their places of residence.

The data updated this Sunday by the Department of Health shows an Rt (speed of spread) of 1.05, one hundredth more than Saturday, and a risk of regrowth (EPG), the potential growth index of the epidemic, two points greater than Saturday and which is located in the 198 points.

The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients has rebounded this Sunday and has once again exceeded 1,400, specifically 1,406, a total of 52 more than on Saturday, and the ICUs continue with a high occupation, with 410 seriously ill patients, three more.

The speed of reproduction of the disease grows for the sixth consecutive day and has already reached 1.05, that is, every 100 infected people infect an average of 105, which indicates that the coronavirus is multiplying again.

These data make epidemiologists fear that a fourth wave of the disease may begin at the gates of Holy Week, which will catch hospitals with ICUs still very full and coinciding with the relaxation of the mobility restrictions.

The relaxation has been noticed this weekend

These new measures to contain the virus have been reflected this weekend in the lifting of the district confinement and in the opening of non-essential shops, for the first time in nine weeks, since Christmas.

The Catalans have taken the opportunity to go to the countryside and the beaches, and to fill the terraces of the bars, in general without crowds and maintaining safety distances.

In fact, the traffic in the first metropolitan ring of Barcelona has increased and until 1:00 p.m. they have been counted a total of 187,000 vehicles, 62% more than last Sunday, although 26.3% less than those who passed before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Trànsit sources have explained that traffic has been “highly distributed” on the Catalan roads, especially towards Montserrat and Montseny, although a significant volume of vehicles has also been registered on the N-340 road, towards the coast of Tarragona.

The most important retentions have occurred on the BP-1103 and BP-1121 highways, in Monistrol (Barcelona), from which Access the Montserrat park.

Jordi Padrós, coordinator of Natural Spaces of the Diputación de Barcelona, ​​has reported that it has been detected “quite an influx”, “thousands of people”, in the natural parks managed by the institution, although “in order and without crowds”.

Padrós explained that the Provincial Council, together with the Mossos and Rural Agents, have deployed a plan to regulate access to natural parks “without actually doing controls, because that would be unconstitutional “after lifting your local confinement.

This Sunday, he indicated, the greatest presence of citizens is registered in the park of Sant Llorenç del Munt i l’Obac.

The beaches of Barcelona and Maresme have also registered a good influx of citizens who came to walk and enjoy the sand or ride a bike along the promenades.