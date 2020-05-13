Mozambican writer Mia Couto never doubted the strength of literature to, especially in a country as marked by problems as his own, allow the people not to abandon their ability to dream. Mia shares the idea that writing can help to invent (and revisit) a time. Driven by such conviction, he wrote books whose poetic prose enchants for approaching orality, such as Terra Sonâmbula and O Outro Pé da Sereia (edited by Companhia das Letras).

The pandemic of the new coronavirus, however, forced the writer Mia to collect the exuberance of his prose in order to liberate the social scientist of the biologist Eugênio (his real name) and his more realistic vision. Spending most of the time at his home in Maputo, he follows the evolution of the disease with a scientist’s eye, as can be seen in these responses, sent by e-mail.

Social isolation has already been treated in different ways by the literature. In Moby Dick, for example, Ishmael’s adventure reveals human fragility in the face of the unexpected, the unknown. Do you believe that literature can fill gaps like the ones that now appear?

In fact, I reread Albert Camus’s The Pest last month. But the reading was too painful. The most I read now is scientific literature. I am a biologist and I am not satisfied with the ignorance we have about viruses and bacteria. This ignorance is closely linked to an anthropocentric view that we maintain of the world and of life. We know more about the panda bear than about the viruses or the bats that host most coronaviruses. And yet, bats were able to develop immune mechanisms so that they do not get sick even with high viral loads. They encapsulate viruses and fail to create the aggressive immune responses that, in the case of this coronavirus, end up killing us through this phenomenon called the immune cascade.

As well?

Viruses cannot be understood as the bad guys in history, the villains who deserve to be studied only for medical reasons. There are still doubts in the scientific community about whether to consider these creatures as living beings or inorganic particles. Whatever they are, viruses are the great conductors of the orchestra of Life, they are the messengers and agents of exchange between the most diverse genetic heritage. They are not “out” or “far”, they don’t live in the labs. They are where life is, they are within us. Our genome incorporates viral elements. We are made from them. Mammals would not be able to develop a placenta if we had not genetically incorporated these viral elements. I speak of all this because this pandemic will not be the last. We were already warned that something similar would come. And we waited, entranced by our technological power and the illusion of our omniscience.

More than once, a real phenomenon has strongly inspired his writing. Would it be the case again, with the covid-19?

I do not believe. I am almost shy about thinking in those terms with this tragedy. The same happened with the war. That time was too cruel, too close for me to think of this drama in literary terms. Then it happened. But it came through stories, people telling. It was not the war itself that interested me, but what it denied in terms of preserving our humanity. Reports of this pandemic may work as inspiration. But now I am just a citizen who joins the fight to prevent the epidemic. I am part of the Technical and Scientific Commission of Advising the government (of Mozambique) for covid-19. I work with the media and community leaders to spread educational messages to contain the disease. The way to write poetry, now, is to be in the fight for the defense of life and the truth, together with the other journalist colleagues, returning to the condition of a journalist as I have been for 12 years.

There is a lot of expectation about what is to come – from an emotional point of view, what will change in humanity after the pandemic: will solidarity be greater? Will there be more transcendentalism or materialism?

I am not very optimistic about a total change. We will not wake up tomorrow, at the end of this epidemic outbreak, with a new collective mentality. I have doubts about the changes that are achieved through fear. However, I would like to believe that there will be important lessons: for example, a clearer perception of the importance of the State, of the public health and education systems, of the ideal of solidarity cooperation instead of competition and exclusion. I would like to clarify the bankruptcy of neoliberal recipes that, in countries like Mozambique, ended up destroying the social conquests of the first years of Independence. If it is true that the BCG vaccine helps protect against the coronavirus, Mozambicans can only thank this period of popular power in which the entire population benefited from vaccination campaigns and basic medical care. It will not be because of private medicine, inspired by wild capitalism, that we will protect ourselves in this pandemic or in any other situation of suffering.

From a political point of view, do you believe that there will be any change in the way of conducting the great leaders?

I’m afraid not. See how Trump’s followers continue to support his leadership, even after his completely stupid and criminal stances and statements. I don’t want to talk about Brazil, but I’m afraid it’s even worse. The representatives, as stated in the question, rule because there are those who obey them blindly. In the end, there will still be those who celebrate criminal populism in exchange for a false promise of salvation. In spite of everything, I hope that the mask will fall for some who did not wear a mask when it was a civic duty and respect for life.

As a biologist, is it surprising to accompany researchers from around the world exchanging information in search of the vaccine, something hitherto unimaginable in such a competitive sector?

In such an extreme case, I do not see an insurmountable conflict between people and companies, between public and private interests. I believe that when the vaccine is found, it will be distributed in a very accessible way. The profits will come later, because this virus is here to stay and will need to be vaccinated for years. And most likely, vaccines will have to be adjusted for mutations and new strains of the virus. In this phase, yes, the discovery will fulfill its vocation to make a profit. The world is not going to change to the point where it is no longer driven by market reasons. There should now be a moment of rupture, with the imposition of social values ​​and national health systems overlapping medicine as a means of private business. There is a creature as invisible as the coronavirus that will insist on staying. It’s called a market.

Do you maintain a writing routine or does forced imprisonment not offer the same intellectual comfort as usual?

I don’t think this is the best environment for creation. First, because it is forced. Then, because I can’t forget that, despite everything, I live in a luxury quarantine. It is not possible to think that, for most Mozambicans, this confinement has very serious survival implications. The suffering of these people cannot remain outside our homes no matter how close we are within four walls.

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 throughout the Middle East

.