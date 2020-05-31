Boston Marathon runners, during the 2017 edition. / CRAIG F. WALKER (GETTY)

When the person has free time, they can engage in non-essential activities, such as thinking for thinking and running for running. This is how philosophy was born, this is how the Boston Marathon flourished, which was born in 1897, just a few months after Baron de Coubertin invented the test to give a more Hellenic touch to the first Olympic Games, those of Athens in 1896.

Philosophy has resisted, or so it seems, the assault of the coronavirus pandemic, but not the popular 42,195-kilometer race held in the New England capital on the third Monday of April (Patriot Day in Massachusetts, which until the mid-1960s it was always celebrated on April 19), whose 124th edition, that of 2020, after a first attempt to postpone it to Monday, September 14, has been definitively canceled. The unicorn of the Boston medals, a symbol that honors the Scottish origin of foot races and that wants to symbolize the impossible of perfection pursued by all those who launch to run a marathon, has found in the virus an impenetrable impossible.

“We were somewhat optimistic thinking that by September we could launch such a gigantic event,” said Tom Grilk, the executive director of the Boston Athletic Association (BAA), the private club of the Boston aristocracy that says its city is Athens. from the New World and that organizes the test from the first edition. That 1897 were 25 registered, 15 participants, less than 10 those who finished, and a New York winner, James McDermott, the 25 miles (40 kilometers: only from 1928 the 26.2 miles, 42,195 kilometers were made official, as only official distance from the marathon) that took the downhill from the Hopkinton suburb to the west, except for the terrible climb to Heartbreaking Hill for the athletes to the finish line of the Exeter Street Oval and the luxurious BAA headquarters, where there is now a public library. Some 25,000 viewers were thrilled to see them pass, according to the front page chronicles of local newspapers. The Boston Marathon, the oldest in the world, has already started as something important, and has not stopped growing. For the 2020 edition, there were 30,000 registered, a limited number after a hard process of selection by minimum brands, and the number of people who congregate on the sidewalks to enjoy it is estimated at almost a million and the income of $ 200 million generate for the city. The marathon will return the registration money to the athletes, who will be worth the marks achieved since September 2018 to sign up for the April 19, 2021 edition.

“With 100,000 dead in the country, we cannot do something as irresponsible as moving forward,” added Grilk, whose BAA will lose not only money but also the pride of leading one of the great more than centennial competitions in the world of sports that so far she had been immune to suspensions. Its official publicity highlights that neither wars, nor plagues, nor catastrophes, snowfall, floods or bombs, such as those of the 2013 attack, had ever been able with a race that presents, without years of leaps, its list of 123 male winners and 54 women (only since 1966), although with a small trap. In 1918, the last year of the First World War and the Spanish flu, Dennis Lehane’s Boston and his Any Other Day Police Strike, instead of a marathon, a relay test was run between military regiments as an advertising action to sell bonds to finance the war. As a small revenge, in the 1970s Jon Anderson and, three times, the great Bill Rodgers won, two conscientious objectors who took advantage of the victory speaker for an anti-war speech, and a decade earlier, in 1966, in the years of the movement Against the Vietnam War, a hippy sneaked into the race without a bib and finished it. “When I tried to sign up, they told me that women were not able to run a marathon,” said Roberta Bobby Gibb, who had arrived by bus after a four-day trip from California. “So I snuck in to end that prejudice.” Gibb also competed in the 1967 marathon, which went down in history for the photo of the BAA officer trying to kick Kathrine Switzer from the race, the young woman who had managed to register and was running with a bib number, because her fight was not to demonstrate that the woman could with the distance but demand that all those who wanted were allowed to participate. Only in 1972 Boston opened.

For this reason, say everyone who also understands Barça, the Boston marathon is more than a marathon. “The greatest pride for a Bostonian is winning the Boston Marathon,” says Olympic marathoner Shalane Flanagan, who won once in New York but never in her city. That a woman can think about winning in Boston, and feel a tremendous shot of empowerment, she owes it to her abilities and training, but that she can think about participating she owes it to the pioneers of 50 years before.