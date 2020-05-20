Confirmed the participation of the three Spanish pilots

Starting June 11, three races every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. CEST

The W Series already have a start date for their virtual championship. This will begin on June 11 and will be made up of ten appointments, which will be held on Thursdays.

The W Series drivers put their gloves back on to compete. The season for the women’s single-seater championship had to start next week, but the covid-19 crisis makes it impossible to hold races at the moment. Thus, like other categories have done, this championship organizes a virtual league.

Our Spanish representatives, Marta García, Belén García and Nerea Martí, and the rest of the participants, who have already received their simulators and have been training in recent days, will participate in it.

“In the absence of races around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we, the W Series, are happy to announce the new Esports championship in our category. It will certainly be a great show, which can be watch on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms, “says Bond Muir in the statement of the competition presentation.

The first appointment is scheduled for June 11 and will run virtually in Monza. The contest will be composed of ten appointments, with three races to be contested on each circuit, and will end in August at Silverstone. It will be held every Thursday from June 11 to August 13.

NUM CIRCUIT DATE 1. Monza June 11 2. Circuit of the Americas June 18 3. Brands Hatch June 25 4. Autódromo José Carlos Pace July 2 5. Spa-Francorchamps July 9 6. Watkins Glen July 16 7. Suzuka 23 July 8. Mount Panorama July 30 9. Nürburgring August 6 10. Silverstone August 13

HOW TO FOLLOW THE COMPETITION

The action can be followed at 20:00 CEST every Thursday through the category’s Twitch, YouTube and Facebook accounts.

