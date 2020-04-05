Yesterday the virtual Porsche Supercup successfully organized the first two races of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The first of them was dominated by Larry ten Voorde and the second by Ayhancan Güven, junior driver for the German firm.

In the absence of real racing, Porsche decided to follow the path marked by other categories – F1 or IndyCar, among others – and organized a virtual championship full of great names. The first event would be on the Montmeló route.

Among the professional riders who topped the grid were some of the likes of Richard Lietz, Sven Müller, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor or Simona de Silvestro. The program, very simple: classification of 15 minutes and two races of 25 minutes.

The first race was dominated by a Larry ten Voorde who came out in second position, but at the start he took the lead from Ayhancan Güven and knew how to defend himself from attacks throughout the race.

On the second date, the roles were reversed. Ayhancan Güven claimed victory with Larry ten Voorde in second position, making them even with 45 championship points. Dylan Pereira was in third position in both races and is also third in the championship with 34 points.

How could it be otherwise, the person in charge of the Porsche Supercup who ‘supervised’ the virtual races, Oliver Schwab, was delighted with the show offered to the fans.

“It was a sensational race, especially at the top of the grid. Our virtual opening event, with a double race on the iRacing platform, showed how well our Porsche Supercup drivers can perform, regardless of racing. or real motor motors “, Oliver Schwab said about the opening event of the virtual Porsche Supercup.

