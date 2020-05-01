The tournament Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, in which British Andy Murray and Dutch Kiki Bertens were proclaimed champions on Thursday and in which 16 ATP players and 16 WTA players competed, It exceeded 15 million unique users between Monday, April 27 and Thursday, April 30, its organizers report.

Adding the broadcasts in Spanish (Facebook page of PlayStation Spain) and English (Facebook page of the Mutua Madrid Open), the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro it reached a total of 75,632,205 people, had 15,163,552 unique users, 8,683,153 minutes played and 160,096 interactions.

Exceeding expectations

With an average audience of 3,790,888 viewers per day, the tournament exceeded the set expectations and became “a worldwide phenomenon thanks to the 62 matches of the competition, broadcast with a spectacular television production that has featured the comments of Feliciano López, director of the Mutua Madrid Open, Anabel Medina, captain of the Federation Cup and double champion of Roland Garros in doubles; Alberto Berasategui, champion of 14 ATP titles, or Álex Corretja, former world number two and winner of 17 titles.

Interviews and summaries

In addition to the matches of the competition, which were joined by the ‘Charity Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro’, which pitted the best video game content creators against the tennis players (the final victory was for the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas), each day had interviews with the protagonists and a summary program at the end of the day to review the best moments of the competition.

The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro was organized to help the tennis players most in need right now, to all those who do not have the income to face all these months of inactivity, and to those affected by Covid-19.

