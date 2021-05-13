The virtual edition of the 15th International Comic Fair of Huelva begins

The pandemic continues to limit and restrict many activities, and for example comic book shows and conventions have suffered a severe blow. However, we must try to adapt to these times, and that is what the Six Viñetas Cultural Association is going to do. This weekend, starting from today the 13th to the 16th of May, the 15th edition of the Huelva International Comic Fair will be held in online format.

In this edition, the official poster features as a central motif the cover of the comic El Pacto, the first album written and drawn by the cartoonist Paco Sordo (El Puerto de Santa María, 1979), who offers a video talk about his work, presented by Dani Gove, partner in the pages of the magazine El Jueves. In addition, it will have a virtual one by Paco Sordo, who studied at the School of Cinema and Audiovisuals of the Community of Madrid and began his professional career in 2005, working at the Nikodemo Animation studio (Cálico Electrónico) and continued working and training in places such as Paris, Birmingham and Dublin. Since 2010 he works for El Jueves. In 2014 he joined the digital publication Pride and Satisfaction.

Superhero Blog will also have a participation in the room because the Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time) we will do a talk dedicated to the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, we will talk about new characters and faces that the UCM is introducing and that it will be an important piece in the future of Marvel movies and series.

Judith López Rueda (Huelva, 1991), although her academic and professional career has developed in the tourism and audiovisual sector, she has never set aside her great passion as a reader and writer of children’s stories. At the 15th Huelva Comic Fair, Judith manages to combine her audiovisual and literary experience in the video workshop entitled The magic of chroma and animation, which includes, through the social network Instagram, a raffle for her own story, There is no weather. The rules of the draw can be found in the video itself.

Following the contests, the Litore Lux theater group offers a video workshop to learn how to juggle, and challenges the audience to put them into practice and submit their recording. The best will be awarded a voucher of 80 euros to spend at Bing Bong Comics, (Calle San José No. 35 in Huelva capital). The bases are in the video itself.

With cosplay lovers in mind, three contests are held through the social network Instagram, with prizes of up to 60 euros courtesy of the Newframe photographic establishment.

It will be four days in which through videos on the Internet you will be able to attend talks by various cartoonists, exhibitions, workshops, contests, etc. And in the streaming section, on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 May there will be talks, workshops and an appointment with online video games. All the information on the official website: www.saloncomichuelva.com/online.