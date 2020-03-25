This Saturday, March 21, stars such as Mau & Ricky, J Balvin, among others, will gather to give an incredible virtual concert…

With the coronavirus keeping people in quarantine, artists like J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz, CNCO, Prince Royce, Farruko and Mau & Ricky They will meet to make a concert virtually.

The concert under the #ConciertoEnCasa, will take place next Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 o’clock, through the Telemundo platforms.

“In the midst of this crisis, we want to offer our viewers an encouraging family entertainment special, that they can enjoy together and safely from the comfort of their homes.”

@telemundo unites families in these difficult times with an unprecedented virtual musical special: #ConciertoEnCasa. ⁣ ⁣ An event where we can enjoy the performances of the most important Latin artists of the moment such as @jbalvin, @luisfonsi, @alejandrosanz, @gloriaestefan, @emilioestefanjr, @cncomusic, @farrukoofficial, @princeroyce, @reikmx, and @carlosvives , among other greats in music. ⁣ When? Tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, at 7 pm/6C by @Telemundo, UNIVERSO and all its platforms.

This concert is the perfect pretext to get together with your family and enjoy music from the comfort of your home.

