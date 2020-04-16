It is celebrated this Sunday, at 19:00 CEST

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois will run as Albon’s teammate

Formula 1 has failed to attract any new Formula 1 drivers to join its virtual championship on their third date, which takes place this weekend.

Of the 20 members of the grid, only the six Formula 1 drivers who have already run the virtual event in Bahrain will participate: Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, as announced officially the category reigns today.

As a novelty, the Red Bull lineup joins Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is a regular Esports player. He will be Alex Albon’s partner this time. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen continues to prefer other iRacing competitions to compete with the Codemasters Formula 1 game, which yesterday announced the release date of its 2020 edition. The rest of the grid will be announced in the coming days.

Part of the grid, such as Daniil Kvyat, refuses to participate in the Championship simply because they do not like video games or because they have not practiced enough to match the rest.

There are also logistical problems. With the coronavirus, sending simulators to pilots’ homes is complicated. However, from Racing Point they work so that Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll can participate in upcoming events. Pierre Gasly would also like to join, but he does not have a good simulator at home.

The virtual GP this weekend will be held at 19:00 CEST this Sunday, the same day that the physical GP would have been held, and it will take place on the Shanghai international circuit. It can be followed through the Formula 1 YouTube channel, Twitch, Weibo and the category’s Facebook page.

The virtual championship is an idea of ​​the Great Circus to satiate the fans’ desire to race during the stoppage caused by the coronavirus.

