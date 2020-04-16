The hoaxes around the coronavirus do not respect the Virgin of Covadonga. La Santina has not managed to escape unscathed from the epidemic of lies that is spreading these days through social networks, and it has been necessary for a canon of the collegiate church of Covadonga to come out to bring order to social networks.

José Juan Hernández has taken the floor and has denied on Facebook that, as it circulates through the networks, the Virgin of Covadonga is wearing a black cloak, in mourning, in an exceptional way and as a sign of mourning for the sick and deceased by COVID -19. Those who spread that false message add that this had only happened once before, during the Civil War.

Canon José Juan Hernández has clarified that Santina “always dresses in black on two occasions: one, on November 2, commemoration of the Faithful Departed, and two, on Good Friday.”

“The fact that the Virgin seen in mourning is not related to the pandemic, but to the deceased faithful -with everyone- and with the death of Christ on Good Friday,” explains the priest, who adds that the canons and religious of the sanctuary pray ” every day “before the patron saint of Asturias” for all the victims of the pandemic and for those who work to heal it “.

The hoax on the cloak that Santina wears during these days is spread accompanied by two photos. José Juan Hernández specifies that one was taken on November 2 and the other, in which the image appears flanked by two palms, is from this last Good Friday.

“It is not that this is the most important thing in the world, the color of a cloak, but please do not feed stories that are not true,” begs the canon of the collegiate church of Covadonga in the message that he has posted on Facebook.

In the Civil War, the Covadonga cave was closed by militiamen in August 1936 and the Virgin was first kept at the Pelayo Hotel and then left for Paris. He did not return to Asturias until 1939.

.