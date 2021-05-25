The viral zasca from Vicente Vallés to Pedro Sánchez on account of the pardons to the independence prisoners

Vicente Valles has loaded hard this Tuesday against the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, during his editorial in the nightly newscast that he presents on Antena 3, something that has led him to become a ‘trending topic’ on Twitter. It has done so on account of the statements of the leader of the Executive on the pardons to the independence prisoners Convicted of sedition because of the 1-O referendum.

The journalist has started by questioning the ups and downs in the Executive’s position in this regard. “For months, the Government has given signals about its Willingness to pardon the pro-independence leaders Convicted of sedition, but those signs they were as frozen when elections were called in the Community of Madrid and the process of formation of the Catalan Government was lengthened, “he stressed.

“Now, after the Madrid elections and the President of the Generalitat, Moncloa, has been invested has decided to speed up the procedure starting by mentalizing the Spaniards, “Vallés pointed out. And he added:” Yesterday, the Minister of Justice told us that pardons must be naturalized. Today, Pedro Sánchez has gone further “.

After these first words, the presenter has reviewed with up to four different fragments of video the insistence of the Executive leader in abhor “revenge” and “revenge” in this ambit.

“Neither revenge nor revenge. As suggested by the Prime Minister, pardon means concord, and fulfill the sentences for sedition issued unanimously by all the magistrates of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court means revenge and revenge“, the presenter has laconic sentence.