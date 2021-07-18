The viral video that proves the odyssey of finding a place on a Torrevieja beach

A Torremolinos beach, in a file photo (Photo: David Benito via .)

The scene of nailing the umbrella in some of the most crowded sandy areas in Spain had already become an icon of the summer. However, this difficulty has been added to the parcel system enabled as a measure to prevent coronavirus infections.

A viral video that has been published on Twitter has shown the ‘odyssey’ of finding a place to put a towel on beaches like those of Torrevieja. Judging by the tweet, this weekend it has been difficult to achieve it, since in the images it can be seen how a large group of people is waiting impatiently for them to allow access to the sandy area.

The debate on Twitter

The video has generated multiple reactions in the network of the blue bird, with comments ranging from humans “deserve extinction” to comparisons with Roman gladiators or runners awaiting the starting gun.

Other tweeters have recalled that this is already a situation that has historically been experienced in some parts of the Spanish coast. There has also been no shortage of those who have joined the debate to show off how empty its beaches are.

