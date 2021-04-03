The viral video of the Athletic fan who jumps from the top of a traffic light and hits the ground

The hobby of Athletic club has starred in quite viral images in the moments leading up to the dispute of the final of the Copa del Rey against Real society. Thousands of fans have gathered to warm up engines in the streets of Bilbao, without complying with the sanitary measures, and the Ertzaintza has intervened with charges. However, one of the scenes that has run the most on social networks has been that of a lion follower jumping from the top of a traffic light.

The viral scene shows aun young man perched on top of a traffic light for later, encouraged by the spirits of those who were on the mainland, jump on a group of people waiting for their flight. Unfortunately for the hobbyist, the jump did not go as planned and ended up crashing into the ground.

Far from looking in pain, the Athletic supporter stood up by himself and celebrated his ‘feat’ with other fans, between shouts, hugs and chants. An action that has not been well received by the followers of the Bilbao club, who do not defend this type of vandalism.