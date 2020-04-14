Some days ago JaVale McGee and Stephen Curry They uploaded a video to their social networks that has gone viral. The current Los Angeles Lakers player and the Golden State Warriors forged a great friendship when they both played in La Bahía that lasts until today, as can be seen in the good vibes of the video. In it, McGee asks Curry which team or player he thinks he can score 60 points for if the first league game is now played. Curry does not hesitate for a moment when responding in a total joking environment: “Everyone!”.

