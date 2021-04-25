The viral video of a mother who does not want anyone to kiss or hug her daughter, including grandparents

Brittany Baxter is an Australian mother who has shared a video that has gone viral because of the reflections she throws in it about consent and if children should receive hugs and kisses from adults.

In a video shared on TikTok, Baxter explains why he believes that no one has the right to hug and kiss his daughter (who is not yet 2 years old) as they please: they must first ask the girl’s permission.

“As a mother, I practice consent with my daughter and something has really been bothering me so I thought why not take it to TikTok so we can talk about it, “Baxter said.

“Can we start to normalize the fact that children don’t they have to kiss adults? My daughter is almost two years old and I have been in the process of teaching her consent basically since the day she was born, and it seems to me that it really doesn’t help when the adults in her life say ‘What ?! Do we have to ask you for a kiss and a hug? ‘, Even though I have explained why several times, “says the mother.

“And then when she says no, the adults say ‘Oh, he doesn’t love me, my feelings are so hurt’ and then they proceed to push the boundaries of their body anyway, “reflects Brittany Baxter.

“My daughter and her body they do not exist so that no one feels more comfortable And so that no one feels more loved, it is not their fault and it is not my fault that the older generation has not taken the time throughout their lives to learn how to regulate their emotions so that consent is no longer overlooked “, He said.

“Nobody’s feelings will be more important than my daughter’s right to her own body and I am sure that I will not allow her to grow up in an environment where one, does not know how to say no, and two, does not know what it means that his is not respected “, it states.

In a later video, Brittany went on to explain how she deals with grandparents who constantly push these body boundaries. “You don’t have to sacrifice your limits or the limits you have for your children in order to alleviate the discomfort of others, their discomfort is theirs,” he said, but said that “Grandparents do better.”