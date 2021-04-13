The viral trick to heat rice in the microwave without making it hard | Life

Do you throw away your leftover rice because you don’t like the way it looks when you reheat it? With this viral trick, it will not happen again: you will see how easy it is to heat rice in the microwave without making it hard.

Today, the microwave is one of the essential appliances in our kitchen. Although it is very versatile and, apart from cooking, there are also tricks to do very useful things, the truth is that the main use that is given in most homes is to heat food or reheat leftovers.

However, not all foods react the same when passing through these appliances. There are things that cannot be reheated in the microwave, such as boiled eggs or processed meat, and there are also some foods that are not appetizing if we heat them in the microwave, such as French fries or rice. On a previous occasion we have already explained how to reheat the french fries so that they are freshly made, and today we are going to tell you how to heat rice in the microwave without making it hard.

When we cook rice, whether it is white, with tomato sauce, in paella or in another type of stew, it is usual that we are left over. As with pasta, calculating the amount of rice per person is not an exact science, and in most cases we prefer to go overboard rather than fall short.

The microwave is a very useful and practical appliance, but there are foods with which it is better not to use it. We show you some of them.

If you used to throw away the leftovers because you didn’t like how the rice turns out when you reheat it, With this viral TikTok trick, you’ll see how easy it is to reheat it in the microwave without making it hard.

The trick has been shared by user Nurse Tara and it couldn’t be easier to apply. All you have to do is put an ice in the rice dish that you are going to reheat. Unlike what you think, ice does not melt, so your food will not be watered down. Yes indeed, Provides the necessary moisture to prevent the rice from becoming hard when going through the microwave.

If you prefer, you also have other secret tricks at your disposal to reheat the rice without making it hard. In case you heat it in the microwave, you can put a damp cloth or a wet paper towel on your plate, and if you use the conventional oven you can cover it with aluminum foil so that it does not lose moisture.