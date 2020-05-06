At the moment the smallest of the families are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Between homework and virtual classes, we know they are looking for creative ways to distract themselves as the quarantine ends, And this girl is showing us that you can compose quite interesting songs.

Children are known to ask a lot of questions, the famous age of why, where a lot of things are questioned. From how babies are born, to other kinds of questions that could end in a true philosophical dissertation. However, This time the question is quite simple, what is inside your butt?

Recently a very peculiar song that talks about it went viral on social networks. In a video posted by actress and songwriter Lisa Rieffel, we can see his daughter Jolee singing a song that is the hit of the moment and probably of the whole summer, “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole”.

In that video, little Jolee improvises plays the guitar while singing a letter that we are sure many wish they had written, because it refers to this question and – with all the innocence of a child – begin to imagine that there are surely astronauts or aliens walking around that specific place, jiar jiar.

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r – Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

Immediately everyone lost their minds, because no one had ever heard such a sincere and honest song played by such a small girl. And of course the internet met Jolee for this song, so much so that even important musicians commented on it.

Even Tom DeLonge claims that “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole” is his own

After The Pentagon declassified the UFO videos it recorded a few years ago, Tom DeLonge appeared on the scene to ‘claim’ for the song. It turns out that the former Blink-182 frontman – like all of us – came across Jolee on Twitter, and taking advantage of the moment he decided it was time to clarify once and for all the origin of this great song.

According to DeLonge – and mockingly – this song is actually an early song by the pop punk band, making reference to the songs with which they became known in the early 90’s. And although this was simply gossip, being sincere and without knowing the history behind it, anyone would think without a problem that Tom along with Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus composed this.

To finish, the guitarist and fan of the UFO phenomenon also sarcastically said that, since it was a song she wrote, Jolee owns her money. Of course this was a joke, although there were those who did jump to say that Tom should not be so naughty with the girl.

This is an early @ blink182 song. She owes us money. https://t.co/GBKppX0qTc

– Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) May 3, 2020

And of course that with success came the covers …

The song that little Jolee composed has become so viral that they immediately started making remixes and even one or another artist was already encouraged to release their own version. Perhaps the most famous of all was the one put together by the Radnor & Lee duo., made up of the most talented musician Ben Lee and the actor Josh Radnor –Who many will remember for playing Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother-.

Climbing the trend of the moment and taking advantage of the fact that they have a lot of free time during the quarantine, Both decided to show the world their cover of “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole” and the truth is that they did not get anything wrong. Giving her a little hand through a studio production, Radnor & Lee took the song to another level, Although we will always prefer the song of this very creative girl.