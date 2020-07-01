The hydration pause at 31 minutes triggered the comparison between Simeone and Setién

The capture was made within half an hour of the game by fans. They quickly emphasized what was happening on the ground. The difference between one and the other. Many times a photo is not a faithful sample of reality, although in this case it could well be a more or less accurate painting of what happens inside the wardrobe. On one side, Diego Pablo Simeone and their boys united, listening to the instructions to understand how to continue the game. Of the other, Quique Setién and a scattered, disjointed formation.

The reaction of what was happening was immediate on social networks. « Cholismo », highlighted their fans on virtual platforms. That word that was created in 2014 to precisely define the work philosophy of the Atlético de Madrid coach. Although such a scene did not serve as much to enhance, in this case, the methods of the Argentine DT. The photo of the moment was one more argument that the sympathizers had when it came to talking about the tense bond that the technical body that assumed in January this year with the Blaugrana squad would be living.

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona hydration first half (Infobae)

« Philosophy Ibai Llanos: » If the pause lasts 60 seconds, I stay until 61 « , Diario Marca columnist Nacho Palencia wrote about this scene, taking up the words of the Youtuber who is one of the personalities of the moment in Spain. The scene was the trigger for his release: “At that time, Atlético was fighting at the Camp Nou not to lose the distance with Sevilla, hold third place and leave the League on platter to their eternal rival, Real Madrid. All together, well together and trying to show that football is not only played with the feet. To his left, the all-powerful Barça of Leo Messi. A team that falls very little but does not know how to get up, showing that they only recognize being a team when everything works. The image is significant and although it is true that seconds before they were forming a ‘pineapple’ more or less decent, it didn’t take two seconds to dissolve. Atleti does not«

This was also highlighted by journalist Javier Gascón from the Catalan media Mundo Deportivo from the viral image: “Eder Sarabia, who had not risen from the bench until then, came out. Setien was already on his feet. Messi was the last, taking short steps, each time shorter, so much so that he almost did not arrive and ran out of water. But Sarabia already knew who should not be addressed and who should. And, of course, he chose Riqui Puig to drill his ear. Setién spoke to Vidal, who also received some indication from Eder at the end. The rest, because that, was refreshed. The drawing seen from above was indicative. Atletico’s perfect circle, all around Simeone, very close, the soldiers pending their general in the mattress army. An ‘egg’, to say the least, at Barça, with the players more dispersed and separated from their coaches, who were not in the center. ”

The wick that exposed a discomfort were the results since the championship restarted with Barça leading and five points more than Real Madrid after the victory against Mallorca. After the success in the debut, they came two wins and three draws that allowed Merengue to snatch the top, with the chance of escaping to four units if they beat Getafe at home on Thursday. The 2-2 against a Celta fighting not to descend was the trigger: Messi’s defiance of Setien’s collaborator in the field of play also during a period of hydration and the rumors of tension between the squad and the technical team in the locker room.

The new 2-2 against Colchonero was no exception, although this time the pump switch was visualized from the substitution of Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman barely played the time added by the referee, since the DT decided to throw him into the field of play with the clock marking the regulation 90 minutes. « I will talk with him, I will not apologize but I understand that you may feel bad”Setién was justified in conference. Minutes earlier, the attacker’s brother had been acid from social networks: “Really? 2 minutes. It makes me want to cry. «

On the other side, Simeone had a forceful response on that event. “Were you surprised by how little Antoine Griezmann played in the match? What has only been out for the last five minutes? ”They asked from the journalistic team. « Speechless », he affirmed and left the interview.

