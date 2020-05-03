During these difficult times in confinement for COVID-19, many people have been encouraged to perform all kinds of challenges, both to entertain others and to avoid their own boredom.

And recently a new viral challenge has emerged, in which artists and anime fans with creative abilities have wanted draw your own version of 6 different characters anime and / or manga. And the results are amazing!

In this article we have compiled the most spectacular versions of these small pieces of art, which the cartoonists share in a panel divided into 6 boxes through the hashtag #SIXFANARTS on Twitter. We have come across illustrations of the most varied; from Dragon Ball Z to Demon Hunter, through Two For One, Digimon or Death Note. We hope you like them!

It is not the first time that we see some drawings of this viral challenge, a few days ago we discovered these fantastic 6 versions of Pokémon creatures and we were amazed. And you, which characters would you choose to draw?