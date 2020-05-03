During these difficult times in confinement for COVID-19, many people have been encouraged to perform all kinds of challenges, both to entertain others and to avoid their own boredom.

And recently a new viral challenge has emerged, in which artists and anime fans with creative abilities have wanted draw your own version of 6 different characters anime and / or manga. And the results are amazing!

In this article we have compiled the most spectacular versions of these small pieces of art, which the cartoonists share in a panel divided into 6 boxes through the hashtag #SIXFANARTS on Twitter. We have come across illustrations of the most varied; from Dragon Ball Z to Demon Hunter, through Two For One, Digimon or Death Note. We hope you like them!

finally got around doing the #SixFanarts challenge 8 ′) pic.twitter.com/3fHtThzbC4 – Sunny 🌟 (@ikimaruart) April 26, 2020

Finally finished !! # SixFanarts #SixFanartsChallenge #sixfanart # 6fanarts #pokemon #hellboy #Zelda #PulpFiction #Aliens #Metroid pic.twitter.com/JQu3gXTvhV – Cheka.art (@Cheka_art) May 2, 2020

Finished the #SixFanartsChallenge finally: ‘3 / it was interesting 🤣 # SixFanarts pic.twitter.com/1T42OEPVw3 – Tsu 💎 Commissions Open ✨ (@ TsumikiTH2) April 25, 2020

#SixFanarts * strikes a pose after a 5 minute tapdance * pic.twitter.com/MGCjasUlCb – sucklet 🇧🇷 (@Silbaria) April 9, 2020

Being late, as always. I hope you like it❤️ # SixFanarts #SixFanartsChallenge pic.twitter.com/OMJSmIKXjM – 💕Anji💕 (@Blanjih) April 26, 2020

Here’s my #SixFanarts challenge! 🤟🏻😈 pic.twitter.com/pE9ZtDS00M – – ひ き こ も り (@Kikinsky_) April 9, 2020

I love Lineart 💜 #SixFanarts #SixFanartsChallenge pic.twitter.com/JGl12Yi15p – AshGray (@AshGray_Art) April 9, 2020

It is not the first time that we see some drawings of this viral challenge, a few days ago we discovered these fantastic 6 versions of Pokémon creatures and we were amazed. And you, which characters would you choose to draw?