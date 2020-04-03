Our gossiping snake scolds the Mexican soccer player for throwing a party to announce the sex of his second baby

Let’s see, vipers, What do you understand by social distancing? If they read the recommendations of the health authorities, that means that you cannot be around other people.

This implies that during this quarantine, the purpose of which is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, you can’t see your friends or your parents or your cousins ​​or your grandparents. You cannot and should not, for your own sake and that of others.

With that said, I now ask: What was Chicharito doing in a house with a dozen people celebrating that he will be a dad again? Please someone explain to me. And they did not tell me, I saw the video in which the LA Galaxy striker reveals, together with his wife, Sarah Kohan, the sex of the second child that both expect. In the images you can clearly see that it is a meeting to celebrate the event, with guests, balloons and everything.

Yes, I agree that it is news to celebrate, and that Chicharito is the idol of millions and that those millions want to know all the details of his life, although interestingly, he no longer has anything because in the LA Galaxy he will do nothing but bore us.

But that does not mean that you should not abide by the recommendations of the health authorities. He could have done the same without an audience presentAnd he could have also published the video of him with his wife on his social networks. The result would have pleased us just the same.

This happened this weekend, and apparently the video was shot in Los Angeles, where the Guadalajara footballer now resides. In case you do not know, the contagions of the virus have exploded in recent weeks in the United States, and by now no one knows for sure who is infected and who is not until the disease manifests itself, who by then, who contracted the virus, It has already made an infectious place for half the world.

Ah, but the joke is to show off and not stop appearing, right? Not even in such dire times as these. I think this is an opportunity that celebrities have to set an example, to promote and follow the recommendations of the authorities to the letter, because ultimately they have been the most affected; Until we get out of this situation there will be no public events in which we can see them.

So, Chicharito, stay at your house, take lots of photos and make videos with your family and post them, but don’t throw parties for any reason. Show that you have neurons in your brain, and that from time to time they work well for you. And the same for your wife.

