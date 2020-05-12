If you are over 30 years old and do not have a state-of-the-art video game console, I think you will understand. Lately, I can’t help but feel a certain FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out, you know, the fear of missing something) in the face of the Renaissance Gamer era we’re experiencing. Above all, judging by recent events: players organizing to synchronize the GPUs (graphic processing units) of their computers and to be able to help with the investigation of the cure for covid-19; virtual protests through something as harmless as Animal crossing, finally withdrawn from the Chinese market by order of the Government, or articles that say that, thanks to the imminent 5G technology, video game platforms will be the leaders in innovation. Gamers are ahead of us.

This has led to the popularization of online spaces until now alien to anyone who thought that Fortnite was a disco. This is the case of Twitch, a video game livestream platform (but also dj sessions or concerts) that since its appearance in 2014 has been experiencing a moment of glory with 15 million viewers a day. In the ranking of the 50 most visited websites that Amazon publishes, Twitch already occupies the 32nd place. Four places below Instagram. But the interesting thing is that in 2020 it is evolving from a place of entertainment to an amorphous space for political debate.

In a recent interview, Steve Bonnell, a tweet star who operates under the pseudonym Destiny, recounted it. Bonnell considers himself a scourge of the extreme right online, which predominates among the majority of his half a million followers. He is one of the visible heads of an ambiguous phenomenon: that of the eternal games of video games in which discussions on racism, feminism or public health are mixed with trolls. The intention is to turn the algorithm towards progressive policies while billing about $ 400,000 a year. Reinvent political debate in the Twitcher era? Yes, and they have already given it a name out there: welcome to the Gamer Bro Politics.

