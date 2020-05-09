Share

Punchline has become one of the great DC Comics characters, ever since she was introduced as the Joker’s new girlfriend, after her breakup with Harley Quinn.

DC Comics revealed a while ago that the full story of Punchline, the new girlfriend of the Joker in the next The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-page Super Spectacular. But while we wait, they have already shown their violent origin.

The original Punchline story was scheduled to originally be released on the special anniversary on April 29, but was delayed due to the industry shutdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Previously, Punchline made a handful of small appearances and proved to be an extremely popular new character. Your arrival at Batman # 89 it was sold out immediately (with multiple impressions) as the “anti-Harley Quinn” had noticeable publicity surrounding it, which was interrupted by the industry shutdown. Now we have a closer look at the origin of the Joker’s new girlfriend.

DC Comics preview of the story:

“Turning off the pages of his best-selling Batman career. Series writer James Tynion IV tells the story of the origin of the sensational new character Punchline. With stellar art from the acclaimed team formed by Mikel Janín and Jordie Bellaire ”.

Punchline’s transformation into a killer clown is shown. She puts on makeup while a man in the background laughs. However, the following bullet shows Punchline in her costume with the man dying as Joker’s new girlfriend laughs at him.

The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular Synopsis:

The Clown Prince of Crime celebrates 80 years of chaos! The Joker has been the best villain in the comics since his debut. To celebrate, we’ve got a who’s who of the best comic book talent who gives the Harlequin of Hate the birthday roast he deserves. The stories present a variety of terror and anarchy. They also show how the Joker has impacted Gotham City from the police to Arkham Asylum, from the local underworld to the Dark Knight and his allies. Be sure to confirm your attendance at this birthday party.

