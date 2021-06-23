The Villarejo case shakes the IBEX again after the accusation of Sánchez Galán

Madrid, Jun 23 (.) .- The imputation of the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, for the company’s orders to the former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo shakes again an IBEX 35 that, in recent years, closely follows the investigations of the National Court on several of its main listed companies.

With Sánchez Galán, there are already four presidents -or former leaders- of large Spanish companies dotted by this alleged plot in which, before him, Francisco González (former BBVA), or more recently, Isidro Fainé (former CaixaBank) and Antonio Brufau (Repsol).

With the exception of Fainé and Brufau, who are being investigated for the same events, each of them heads one of the infinite separate pieces into which the case regarding the former commissioner’s business is divided.

Different characters, different projects but, basically, similar stories, as can be deduced from the respective indictments issued by the judge of the National Court Manuel García Castellón, in which the same common thread can be seen: the alleged crimes of bribery and revelation of secrets.

SÁNCHEZ GALÁN

In the letter, known this Wednesday, the head of the central investigating court number 6 attends the request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and agrees to investigate the president of Iberdrola to try to clarify whether the electricity company hired Villarejo to carry out espionage work.

Opened at the end of 2019, this separate piece number 17 investigates whether the former commissioner’s services included spying on a judge, infiltrating platforms contrary to the company’s interests or harassing members of the works council of the Cofrentes nuclear power plant.

Another of those harmed would have been the president of ACS and Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, who appeared as a private accusation after it was published that Iberdrola hired Villarejo to blackmail him and stop the construction company’s intention to be on its board of directors.

Now the judge agrees to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and investigates, in addition to Sánchez Galán, the general director of business of Iberdrola, Francisco Martínez Córcoles; the former president of Iberdrola Spain Fernando Becker; and to the former chief of the Presidency’s Cabinet Rafael Orbegozo, all for the continued crime of active bribery, against privacy and falsification of a commercial document.

In two internal investigations, one opened in November 2018 and the other in July 2019, Iberdrola – the second Spanish company by market capitalization – concluded that Villarejo had been hired between 2004 and 2017, but for 17 ordinary-type services typical of the Corporate Security Directorate.

BRUFAU AND FAINÉ

The president of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, and his former counterpart at CaixaBank Isidro Fainé are also being investigated, although in piece number 21, for the so-called “Wine project”, developed between 2011 and 2012.

Specifically, it is analyzed whether Repsol and CaixaBank went to Villarejo to dismantle “a syndication strategy” of the former president of Sacyr Luis del Rivero “to associate with Pemex” and get “almost a third” of the shares of the oil company.

In their interrogation, both acknowledged having agreed to investigate the movement of the construction company and Pemex on Repsol because of the “danger” it posed, although they rejected that at that time they knew that the former commissioner was going to take charge of those services.

Like Iberdrola, Repsol defends that, after reviewing the “exhaustive internal work” on hiring the services of the Cenyt group, from Villarejo, “there is no illicit conduct or contrary to the Code of Ethics and Conduct on the part of any director, manager or employee company, current or past. “

BBVA and FG

Even more advanced is the ninth piece of the case, which includes, among others, the former president of BBVA Francisco González.

Its origins date back to 2004, when the bank would have entrusted Cenyt with a series of tasks to stop Sacyr – the first major business move by the Del Rivero construction company, prior to Repsol – to take control of BBVA.

González denied before the judge having participated in the hiring of this company, as well as having had knowledge of it until May 2018.

Unlike the rest of those investigated, who remain in their positions (in the case of Fainé, at the head of the La Caixa Banking Foundation and the CECA banking association), González temporarily resigned from the honorary presidency of the entity as a result of the inquiries.

THE CAUSE JUMPS ON THE MARKET

Since the BBVA case came to the press, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), through the communications of the companies, has been one more witness to the investigations.

Aware of the reputational risk, not just because they were charged but because of the nature of the cause itself, the companies have transmitted some of the most important milestones in this way.

Examples include Repsol, which reiterated its trust in its president and the rest of the team once the investigation was known, or more recently, Iberdrola, which made its entire leadership available to the judge to clarify the facts and regretted that its competitors will take advantage of the situation to discredit them.

