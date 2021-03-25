the villain of is an old acquaintance of fans

An old acquaintance returns to Avatar 2. One of the most remembered characters in James Cameron’s Avatar (2009) is his villain. It is for a simple reason. In the sci-fi epic, Colonel Quaritch was turned into a fearsome monster who brilliantly embodied evil..

But it was also one of the sensible losses of his argument. The character ends up dying in one of the final sequences. So the news that actor Stephen Lang is returning to his role as the villain of Avatar 2 surprised fans and all kinds of discussions.. How will Cameron explain the villain’s return to his splendid universe?

The actor himself is not very clear about how the apparent prodigy will occur. In an interview with ComingSoon.net, Lang explained that James Cameron was fascinated with the character of Quaritch and that the decision to bring him back was “unavoidable.” According to the interpreter, apparently the original idea is more related to the fact that the Colonel will evolve towards an original sense of evil. Without a doubt, in accordance with the symbolic and powerful message of the original plot, apparently also present in Avatar 2.

Avatar 2’s villain is an old acquaintance

“I think he’s a fascinating character and I wouldn’t come back if Jim Cameron didn’t think about it as well, which makes him a little hell-bent on seeing where he goes. Where does that character take him as a writer, as a director? And where does it take me as an actor? ”Lang explained. Everything seems to indicate that the story in Avatar 2 will include the sense of the primal against technology, which is still remembered from its predecessor.

For Lang it is of considerable importance that the return of the character implies an evolution of interest for the public “I think you can look for some areas of extreme growth in the character,” explained the actor. “There will probably be moments of regression as well, hopefully over a period of four more movies. We need it to be very, very interesting. In the end, you will have witnessed a character go on a life journey that will be quite interesting. It is what we are willing to do”.

For now, how the movie’s villain will return is a mystery. The film (again delayed), will be released on December 16, 2022.

