Like someone tearing the veil of the dayWe speak here of distant times, when the world map was expressed in words. littleVikings and axes, of battles, nobility and treason. With the same miseries as now, butwithout screensand therefore with fewer distractions. Sigurd Eysteinsson was a kinglet whodreamed of conquering Scotland. He prowled the area and had even managed to found a settlement.

The golden age of Vikings(750-1100)it was at its dawn. Sigurd had begun to reign over some Scottish territories by 875. Two decades later,his blood kept asking him for adventure, seas and storms. So he challenged Mel Brijte, alias“knocked out tooth”, who was a leader of the local tribes.

40 warriors in clean battle …

The duel was like that: Sigurd the Viking will be presented with40 of his best warriorsand the Scottish Mel will carry as many. In a clean and direct battle, sparks will be drawn andthey would see who was the strongest.

But the sagas tell that Sigurdhe cheated. Instead of attending the appointment with 40 warriors, he brought twice as many. Mel and theirs were surrounded andruthlessly slaughtered. Drunk on the adrenaline rush of triumph, the Vikinghe cut off his opponent’s head and tied it to his horse’s saddle.

What was going to happen was not expected.

The end

Information about Sigurd’s death comes to us through theOrkneyinga saga, a historical narration written in the 13th century. What counts about it, so incredible, may be true.What reasons would an author have for introducing such a strange detail?

The old text says that in892, after that tricky battle, Sigurd continued traveling with the head of his adversarytied to the saddle of the saddle. In the middle of the ride,the head bounced off his leg and a tooth of the dead man caused him an injury. “It is nothing,” the Viking thought.

But it was. The wound became infected andSigurd died soon after.. Her son Guthorm reigned just one winter. And thus ended this unfortunate Nordic dynasty.

Northern Scotland and the Shetlands: the area where Sigurd lived and died.

