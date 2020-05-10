The Viejas Casino & Resort near Alpine has announced plans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 18, emphasizing a strict new sanitation protocol in a letter to customers on its website.

“Although Viejas has always maintained the highest level of cleanliness and security, we have taken advantage of the recent closure to inspect, clean and sanitize every inch of the property. From floor to ceiling, no stone has been left unturned, ”the letter says.

The casino also plans to use the new “hospital grade UVC germicidal technology” to sterilize the property, closing doors to customers between 3 and 7 am each day to treat all high-contact surfaces.

Clients and employees will be subjected to temperature controls before entering the property and must practice social distancing and wear face masks. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located throughout the complex, and anyone showing signs of illness will be asked to leave.

Restaurants and lounges are also expected to reopen, but with limited seating capacity, and bar seating will not be permitted.

The hotel will also accept guests, but the complex’s pool will remain closed. Spa services will also not be offered.

The complete set of COVID-19 casino practices is listed online.

The Pechanga Resort Casino, near Temecula, also plans to reopen soon, around June 1, with a specific date yet to be set.

The decision to reopen comes as Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials are “willing to relax some of the stay-at-home orders and other measures statewide and locally in the coming days and weeks,” according to a notice on the casino website.

The safety precautions will be similar to those of Viejas.

Sycuan Casino announced new health and safety protocols on Thursday, but did not announce a reopening date.

The casino said it has partnered with San Diego-based TruClean to apply its self-cleaning antimicrobial surface coat to the entire property.

“TruClean’s ‘sword-like’ surface layer is internationally registered as a long-lasting disinfectant that destroys bacteria and viruses on contact,” the casino said.

On the gaming floor, “table games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table, all other slot machines will be turned off for a safer distance between players, and all slot machines and tables will be cleaned frequently.”

