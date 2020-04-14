Have you ever wanted to search for specific content within a YouTube video without success? Well that’s over: YouTube releases the chapters for their videos. Now content developers can choose to add an index to their videos. It is not that these will come in fascicles, but that the videos can be sectioned by dividing the pieces into subtopics, as we see in the image above –from ghacks–.

This is very common, for example, when we are looking for something within a tutorial and we want to skip all the paraphernalia; or if we are watching a video on how to perform a physical calculation, where we only need to solve a very specific question. That is, more than chapters are sections where the videos will be divided to make the videos more accessible, even when this means that the user spends less time viewing each video – in fact, this function may be aimed at reducing the average viewing time for those videos that do not generate benefits.

As we see in Android Police, this function, it seems, cannot be chosen by the creator of the video, but rather YouTube is using the indexes that appear in the descriptions of the videos themselves to make these sections. That is, it would not be something that a youtuber can do proactively beyond putting a manual index in the descriptions, as many creators saw doing; at least that’s how it would be in principle.

YouTube videos can now be divided into sections, but not something for everyone at the moment

This new functionality is appearing on Android phones and computers of all people In fact, it doesn’t appear to me personally, for example. And it seems that nothing can be done to force it, so we should probably wait for Google to decide to expand the number of people who try this functionality. However, if a video creator does not want to participate in this test, “please set the first time index in the video description to something other than 0:00, for example; just change it to 0:01.

One of the videos in which we find this function is the one that we can find as an attachment just above this paragraph. If you are one of those chosen in the initial test program, whether you are on the web or in the Android app, you will see how the time bar of the video is very different, incorporating these new sections.

According to the official YouTube website, we found that this is indeed a test at the moment: “Testing new chapters on the phone: to help you navigate videos more easily, we are testing chapters within these, which will allow you to jump between sections within a specific video, watch a part of the video, and more ».

What do you think of this new feature? Have you been able to try it?

