Andrei Kirilenko He is the Russian player who has best adapted to the NBA. He played a total of 13 seasons in the best league in the world, averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 2.7 assists per game. No less than 10 campaigns passed in Utah Jazz and became All Star in the 2003/04 season, his best numerically speaking in the league with 16.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The following campaign led the league in blocks with 3.3 duel.

He finished a year in the best defensive quintet and two in the second best. Injuries caused his career to go further, but he was the first great leader of the Jazz after the marches of John Stockton and Karl Malone, and that is not turkey mucus.