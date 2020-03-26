You can not miss the video that brings together the 90 hottest kisses of the Elite couples …

The third season of Elite has been a success since its premiere on Netflix, and although the streaming platform is said to launch a fourth season, it could be with a completely new cast, since the students of Las Encinas, have managed to graduate in the middle from so much drama.

However, Netflix has continued to pamper fans of the Spanish series with exclusive content, and it has managed to go viral with a video that brings together the 90 hottest kisses of the different Elite couples.

Check the video and let yourself be enveloped by the romance:

What has been your favorite Elite kiss?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico