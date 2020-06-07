A little over a year ago, the highest grossing film in the history of cinema was released. This is Avengers: Endgame, the fourth installment of the Avengers and the largest production in the franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which all the main characters of the more than 20 productions gathered to fight against the figure of Thanos.

At this point in the game there are no more spoliers, and one of the most memorable scenes in Endgame is when Captain America, Thor and Iron Man face off against Thanos on Earth where the Infinity Stones are gathered. The three superheroes look like they are going to be defeated when suddenly, Black Panther appears on the scene with Shuri and Okoye, followed by Falcon, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy (without Gamora), Spider-Man … and all the avengers.

Is there when comes the famous and very exciting “Avengers, assemble” to start the real war to recover the order of things in the universe. Here we leave the original scene:

We all remember that wonderful scene, and now A fan of the film decided to use this part of Endgame to raise awareness about the protests that are taking place in the United States within the Black Lives Matter movement. beginning with the murder of George Floyd on May 25 by the police.

Thousands of people in the 50 states of the country and in different cities of the world, they have taken to the streets to demand justice for Floyd, but also to end the police brutality against the African American community, racism, discrimination and lack of opportunities for people of African descent.

The video that has gone viral on social networks shows the scene described above, but in each of the superheroes that appear on the screen, puts the name of the characters that in reality, could participate for this movement to last and achieve social and political change.

That is to say, Captain America, Thor and Iron Man, are the protesters, and when they are about to be defeated by the police (which in the video is Thanos and his army)Donors, lawyers specializing in human rights, proposals and initiatives for change, petitions from firms such as change.org, and many more must come.

Also the video presents how Ant-Man, which emerges in a massive size from the ruined building, is Anonymous., the group of hackers that appeared a few days ago in support of the protests and in favor of revealing compromising political issues. Wong and all the sorcerers appear, and these are the targets, who must use their privileges as a shield in support of the movement.

Black Panther’s army are the stars of K-Pop and its community. The stars of this musical genre have an impressive outreach around the world, and sending messages in support of Black Lives Matters could go a long way.

The vlakirias are the TikTokers, who have used the platform to denounce everything that happens in the protests, and have also brought back “This is America” by Childish Gambino as an anthem of the movement.

Pepper Potts is representing other countries / cities that joined the cause such as London, Berlin, New Zealand, Madrid and more. Hulk is the “show Trump” actionThat is, all the things he says in his conferences and social networks that only promote racism and division. War Machine goes like all the doctors who support those who need it.

And they are all the whole world mobilizing to end racism, because it is a problem that not only afflicts the African American community in the United States, but the entire world. towards different groups and / or minorities.

I have no idea who did this, but if you know, find them and tag them. One of the best things I’ve seen on this app this week pic.twitter.com/v5uYJKRQrO – Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 5, 2020