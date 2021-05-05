The video that circulates in networks with agents dancing to the sound of ‘Duro de pelar’ is from a shoot

The Civil Guard wanted to clarify this Wednesday that a video circulating on social networks in which several agents appear dancing belongs to a filming of a movie shot in 2019.

The video has been disseminated by networks, so they have considered it necessary to comment on it and point out that it was a hoax. “We wish to clarify that those who intervene are not civil guards but actors during a break filming a TV series in spring 2019. “

And it is that in the images four men dressed in the uniform of the body appear in a parking lot and between Civil Guard cars. All -one of them with greater impetus- They dance to the sound of ‘Duro de pelar’, Rebecca’s song.