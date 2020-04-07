Undoubtedly the application of the moment is TikTok, which lends itself to make ideal challenges for these days of confinement. Many celebrities debuted on it in recent weeks and have already become experts. One of the most novice is Vicky Xipolitakis who uploaded his first video that was censored by the social network.

The model joined the challenge of dancing to the rhythm of the song “Tra Tra” by Niembra. For the occasion, Vicky put on black fishnet stockings, without underwear, but with a long white shirt that covered his private parts.

The problem occurred when he turned at the moment in which the song says “put me on your back”, showing his buttocks very close to the camera and without clothes. “Saturday and your body knows it … #TikTokiando! #QuedateEnCasa ”, wrote Vicky in the publication that also uploaded to her Instagram account. To his surprise, TikTok censored the video for failing to comply with community standards.

Woow, my first video on TikTok and I have already been censored. Quite a success ha ”, he wrote in his stories illustrating the news with screenshots.

