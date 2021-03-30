The video of Tiger Woods driving at high speed minutes before the serious accident

Related news

Tiger Woods he is recovering from an emergency intervention that had to be carried out after suffering a serious traffic accident. The 45-year-old golfer has significant injuries after undergoing surgery on his right leg, which was shattered by the various impacts that the vehicle suffered to give several turns of the bell. The cause that the police are pointing to is speeding and a TMZ leak gives more clues.

The American portal has published a video in which Tiger Woods is seen driving his truck shortly before the brutal accident he suffered. Tiger rolls by Palos Verdes Ranches, in California, and TMZ Sports notes that it was already at a higher speed than it should at that time.

Woods was leaving his hotel in his car, courtesy of the organization of the last PGA Tour, and he was heading to a recording by one of his sponsors.

Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges related to the accident, as announced Wednesday by the county sheriff of The Angels, Alex Villanueva.

“This was what it was: purely an accident. There was no evidence of any impediment. It was lucid, without the smell of alcohol, without evidence of any medication, narcotic or something like that that was being questioned,” Villanueva said in a videoconference with journalists.

Despite this conclusion, the researchers will review the contents of the black box of the car that Woods was driving to obtain information on the speed at which he was going.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Villanueva said the vehicle was traveling at a “relatively higher speed than normal” down a steep incline and downhill, although the investigation into this event is still ongoing.

“I was going at a relatively higher speed than normal. Because it is downhill, it inclines and also makes curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon,” Villanueva said at the time.

On the other hand, investigators do not know if Woods was distracted with his mobile phone at the time of impact, although they assured that they will find out thanks to the records of his device.

A long operation

After the accident, Woods was immediately hospitalized and underwent surgery to treat “multiple fractures” in both legs, although the injuries sustained were not life-threatening, according to the medical team that took care of him.

Specifically, the golfer underwent a “long” surgery for injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula of his right leg.

