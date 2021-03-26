The video of the reunion of two grandparents that has excited Twitter

An older couple, with their hands clasped. (Photo: Yagi Studio via Getty Images)

In these times, the good news is trading higher. Proof of this is a publication that sweeps Twitter with tens of thousands of likes. The bird’s social network has been filled with compliments and positive comments in the face of a video that runs like wildfire and that shows that there is always hope.

In the publication you can see the reunion of a couple of grandparents, after having spent several weeks without seeing each other, due to her stay in the hospital. The author of the tweet reveals that after being discharged, the old woman wanted to surprise him “arriving without warning.” Without a doubt, one of the best ways to wake up possible.

Qualified by the tweeter itself as “the most beautiful reunion in the world”, many Twitter users have rushed to agree with him and the comments speak for themselves.

There have been many who have wanted to openly show their tears of happiness, but neither have those who have ironically hidden themselves through memes and ironic images.

